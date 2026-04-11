CSK Vs DC, IPL 2026: Sanju Samson Roars Back To Form, Brings Up His Fourth Century In Just 52 Deliveries

Sanju Samson displayed some classical strokeplay and some percentage cricket to bring up his first century of the IPL 2026 season in brisk pace

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chennai super kings vs delhi capitals indian premier league 2026 sanju samson knock
Sanju Samson in action for CSK against DC in IPL 2026 clash at MA Chidamabaram Stadium in Chennai. AP Photo
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Sanju Samson scored his first century of the season

  • He brought up his hundred in just 52 deliveries

  • This is the fourth century of his IPL career

On a night when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) desperately needed a spark to ignite their IPL 2026 campaign, Sanju Samson delivered a statement innings. Under the humid lights of the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, the experienced wicketkeeper-batter roared back to form.

With intense scrutiny over his early-season form, Sanju Samson delivered a masterclass in T20 batting, smashing his fourth IPL century to lead Chennai Super Kings to a massive total against Delhi Capitals. In what was his first major contribution in the iconic yellow jersey, Samson’s brilliance turned a high-pressure home game into a showcase of pure timing and power.

Entering the 18th match of the season, the pressure on Samson was palpable. Despite a stellar run in the 2026 T20 World Cup, where he averaged over 80.00, his transition to the yellow jersey had been uncharacteristically sluggish.

With CSK sitting at the bottom of the table after three consecutive losses, and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad struggling at the other end, the stage was set for a veteran's intervention.

After DC skipper Axar Patel elected to bowl, Samson looked in the zone from the first over. He took a particular liking to the pace of Mukesh Kumar, dismantling him for three consecutive boundaries.

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His trademark elegance was on full display as he manipulated the field, using the pace of Auqib Nabi to find the third-man region and lofting T. Natarajan over the covers with effortless timing.

The milestone came in the 18th over of the innings. Having shared a dominant 100-run stand with youngster Ayush Mhatre, Samson reached his century off just 53 deliveries. His hundred was a perfect blend of elegance and aggression, featuring 13 boundaries and 5 towering sixes.

He was particularly severe on the Delhi Capitals' pace attack, dismantling Mukesh Kumar and Auqib Nabi with his trademark lofted drives and back-foot punches.

This century is a significant moment for both Samson and the CSK franchise. By crossing the three-figure mark, he silenced critics who had labeled his start to the 2026 season as sluggish. It also marked his first ton since the 2026 T20 World Cup, where he was a standout performer for India.

By the time the game reached the end point of the first innings, Samson had propelled CSK to a competitive position. This knock doesn't just provide CSK with a platform for their first win of the season, it serves as a reminder that when Sanju Samson finds his rhythm, there are few sights more destructive in T20 cricket.

Sanju Samson - Stats

Sanju Samson’s Centuries In IPL

102 (63) vs RPS, Pune, 2017
102* (55) vs SRH, Hyderabad, 2019
119 (63) vs PBKS, Wankhede, 2021
102* (52) vs DC, Chennai, 2026

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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