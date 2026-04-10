CSK Vs DC Preview, IPL 2026: Chennai Chase Desperate Two Points Against Wounded Delhi At Home

CSK Vs DC Preview, IPL 2026: CSK will be vying to get their first two points against DC, who'll be hurting after their one-run loss against GT in the last match

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CSK Vs DC Preview
Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with Delhi Capitals at home on Saturday, April 11, 2026. AP Photo
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • CSK are the 10th place in standing after losing all their three initial matches

  • Pressure mounting on Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson as they have been short of runs so far

  • DC lost their last match against GT at home by 1-run in a thriller

The seasoned opening duo of Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad will be under immense pressure to perform as Chennai Super Kings extend search for their first win of the season against Delhi Capitals in the IPL here on Saturday.

With three losses at three different venues, CSK have begun the season on an uninspiring note. Whether in batting or bowling, significant improvement is needed if they are to compete with rival teams.

The absence of Dewald Brevis has also impacted the balance of the side. The explosive South African batter is expected to make a comeback from injury against Delhi Capitals. However, there is no clarity over the return of M S Dhoni, who is yet to play this season due to a calf strain.

The opening combination of Samson and Gaikwad needs to come good before things go out of reach for CSK.

Kartik Sharma too needs to step up in the middle while Prashant Veer has done well in the lower order. The only batter who has shown consistency is Sarfaraz Khan who has a point to prove this season.

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The CSK bowlers leaked 250 runs against RCB, a total that proved too steep for the batters. Barring Khaleel Ahmed, all the bowlers leaked 12 runs or more per over.

It will be the second game of the season at Chepauk. PBKS had chased 210 comfortably against the hosts on April 3.

CSK take on Delhi Capitals who would be hurting from their one-run loss against Gujarat Titans in Delhi. The Axar Patel-led side knows the importance of momentum in a highly-competitive tournament like the IPL and would be determined to compound CSK's woes with an all-round performance.

David Miller refusing the single on the penultimate ball to tie the game against Titans would remain a talking point for the rest of the season but that surely won't be discussed in the dressing room.

It could, however, play on the mind of the South African who backed himself to finish the game for his team but fell agonisingly short.

Pacer Mukesh Kumar leaked 55 runs his four overs on Wednesday, forcing him to review his plans in the powerplay.

In Mitchell Starc's absence, Lungi Ngidi has done the job for the team by extending his frugal ways since the T20 World Cup.

KL Rahul got welcome runs with the bat after couple of failures, leaving only Nitish Rana in the top order to make an impact.

CSK Vs DC, IPL 2026: Squads

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Dewald Brevis, MS Dhoni, Urvil Patel, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ayush Mhatre, Khaleel Ahmed, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Noor Ahmad, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar, Zakary Foulkes, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Mukesh Choudhary, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Kartik Sharma, Jamie Overton, Shreyas Gopal, Anshul Kamboj Delhi Capitals: Abhishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Tripurana Vijay, David Miller, Ben Duckett, Auqib Nabi Dar, Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi, Prithvi Shaw, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Madhav Tiwari, T Natarajan, Sahil Parakh.

Match starts: 7.30 PM IST.

Q

When and where the match between CSK and DC be played?

A

The match between CSK and DC will be played at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, April 11.

Q

Will Dewald Brevis play for CSK against DC?

A

Yes, there are high chances that Dewald Brevis may play against DC in Chennai.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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