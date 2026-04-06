RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Key Talking Points And Stats From Indian Premier League Match 11

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Tim David celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, India, Sunday, April 5, 2026. AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Tim David celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, India, Sunday, April 5, 2026. AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi