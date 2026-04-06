RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Key Talking Points And Stats From Indian Premier League Match 11

RCB won their fourth consecutive match against CSK on Sunday to register their highest winning streak against the five-time champions

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Vikas Patwal
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RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Tim David celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, India, Sunday, April 5, 2026. AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • RCB thumped CSK by 43 runs in match 11 of IPL 2026

  • RCB belted 250/3 after batting first - highest score by any team against CSK in the IPL

  • Tim David blasted a 25-ball 70 to play a crucial role in RCB's win

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) maintained their winning run in the second match of the Indian Premier League 2026 as well, when they thrashed arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 43 runs in a one-sided affair.

The defending champions have had an upper hand over the five-time title holders in the last few seasons, which they continued in the current one too, as CSK never looked like they were in the game at any point in time.

After being invited to bat first, RCB plundered a mammoth 250/3 on the back of a sensational batting show by everyone. In response, CSK lost three key wickets early on, which almost decided the fate of the match. A fiery half-century from Sarfaraz Khan added artificial excitement to the game, but it didn't have much bearing on the ultimate result.

Power-Packed Batting Line-up Of RCB

RCB possess one of the most destructive batting orders of IPL 2026, starting with the opening pair of Virat and Salt upto Romario Shephard at the lower middle order.

They have been in sublime form in the tournament so far, especially against CSK, where everyone contributed to get to a staggering 250/3 and almost batting Chennai out of the game in the first innings itself.

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Apart from Virat Kohli, who also scored 28 off 18 balls, everyone chipped in quick-fire cameos, including a blazing 70 off just 25 balls from Tim David, who played a vital role in taking RCB to 250.

No-Ball Disaster For CSK

CSK had a forgetful day on the field, and the No-Ball fiasco sums it up very well. Tim David, who played a major role in handing Chennai a thumping loss with his 25-ball 70, was bowled by Anshul Kamboj when the former was batting at 28 off 15 balls, but to CSK's horror, the third umpire intervened and adjudged it as a no-ball, thus giving a new lease of life to the explosive Aussie batter.

Tim David made full use of the new life and slammed 70 off 25 balls, including a 30-run penultimate over of the innings against Jamie Overton. He hit three fours and eight sixes during his innings, and RCB scored 97 runs off the last five overs to get to 250.

RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Some Interesting Stats

RCB smashed 250/3 against CSK on Sunday, which is their third-highest in the competition. However, it is the highest score by any team against CSK in IPL, bettering PBKS' (formerly Kings XI Punjab) 231/4 back in 2104. RCB now have three scores of 250 or more, second only to Sunrisers Hyderabad (five).

It is RCB's fourth consecutive win against CSK, which is their highest winning streak against the five-time champions. All the wins have come while defending totals in excess of 190. The last highest winning streak for RCB against CSK was three consecutive wins during 2009 and 2010. The current one started in 2024 and has been going on till now, which also includes a double win over CSK in one season in 2025.

RCB blasted 97 runs against CSK in the last five overs, which is the joint second-highest in the IPL, with Delhi Capitals, who scored 97 runs in the last five in 2024. RCB hold the record of most runs in the last five overs, smashing 112 runs against now-defunct Gujarat Lions in 2016.

RCB tonked 16 sixes in the final 10 overs against CSK, the second-highest in the IPL. They only smashed 18 sixes against the Gujarat Lions back in 2016. RCB scored 159 runs in the last 10 overs - the third highest in the history of the league.

Tim David scored 68 runs between 17-20 overs - the most by any batter in the IPL. Also, Bhuveshmar Kumar (202) crossed the 200-wicket mark against CSK on Sunday. He is the second bowler in the IPL who has 200-plus wickets under his name.

Q

How many times did RCB beat CSK in a row recently?

A

RCB have beaten CSK for the fourth time in a win to register their highest winning streak against them.

Q

Who was given the 'Player of the Match' in RCB vs CSK?

A

Tim David was adjudged the 'Player of the Match' in RCB vs CSK clash.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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