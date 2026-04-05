RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Explosive Tim David Displays Carnage At Bengaluru; Smashes 21-Ball Fifty

Summary of this article
Tim David dismantled the CSK bowling at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium
He scored 70 runs in only 25 balls
David hit 8 fours and 3 sixes in his knock
The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium witnessed a display of absolute carnage as Tim David dismantled the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowling attack in the final stages of the IPL 2026 clash on April 5. Entering the fray at the fall of Devdutt Padikkal's wicket, David turned a strong position into a dominant one, smashing a blistering 70 off just 25 balls to power Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) past the 250-run mark.
The highlight of the night was his treatment of Noor Ahmad and Jamie Overton. David smoked three consecutive sixes against the Afghan spinner in the 17th over, effectively ruining his figures. However, the 19th over was the true gamechanger, as David hammered Overton for 30 runs, including four towering sixes.
One of his hits was so massive it sailed out of the stadium toward the neighboring Cubbon Park, leaving the CSK fielders as mere spectators.
With a staggering strike rate of 280.00, David’s knock included 8 sixes and 3 boundaries, marking his most impactful performance in RCB colors to date.
Coming off a quiet 16-run outing in the season opener, David has now firmly announced his arrival in the 2026 tournament. His ability to find the fence at will during the death overs provides RCB with the ultimate X-factor, making their middle order arguably the most feared in the competition.
RCB Post 250 Against CSK
The first innings at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium was a relentless exhibition of power-hitting as RCB posted a gargantuan total against CSK. Benefiting from a flat surface and short boundaries, the RCB batters capitalized on every opportunity to keep the scoreboard ticking at an extraordinary rate.
Virat Kohli took the attack to the CSK new-ball bowlers, ensuring the powerplay was productive despite the early intensity. After Kohli’s departure, Devdutt Padikkal took over the mantle of the aggressor. While the foundation was solid, it was Tim David who turned a good score into a mammoth one.
By the time the 20 overs concluded, RCB had reached the 250-mark, leaving the CSK bowlers with little to show for their efforts.
What was the result of the RCB vs CSK match in IPL 2026?
Royal Challengers Bengaluru won by 43 runs.
Why did MS Dhoni miss the match against RCB?
MS Dhoni was ruled out of the high-stakes Southern Derby after picking up an injury in pre-season training.
Who are the captains for both teams this season?
Rajat Patidar is the captain of RCB. CSK is being led by Ruturaj Gaikwad.