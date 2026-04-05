RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Explosive Tim David Displays Carnage At Bengaluru; Smashes 21-Ball Fifty

Powered by a brutal 25-ball 70 from Tim David, RCB dismantled the CSK bowling attack to reach the 250-run mark at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026 M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru
Tim David in action against Chennai Super Kings for Royal Challengers Bengaluru during IPL 2026 clash at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Photo: IPL/X
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Tim David dismantled the CSK bowling at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium

  • He scored 70 runs in only 25 balls

  • David hit 8 fours and 3 sixes in his knock

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium witnessed a display of absolute carnage as Tim David dismantled the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowling attack in the final stages of the IPL 2026 clash on April 5. Entering the fray at the fall of Devdutt Padikkal's wicket, David turned a strong position into a dominant one, smashing a blistering 70 off just 25 balls to power Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) past the 250-run mark.

The highlight of the night was his treatment of Noor Ahmad and Jamie Overton. David smoked three consecutive sixes against the Afghan spinner in the 17th over, effectively ruining his figures. However, the 19th over was the true gamechanger, as David hammered Overton for 30 runs, including four towering sixes.

One of his hits was so massive it sailed out of the stadium toward the neighboring Cubbon Park, leaving the CSK fielders as mere spectators.

With a staggering strike rate of 280.00, David’s knock included 8 sixes and 3 boundaries, marking his most impactful performance in RCB colors to date.

Coming off a quiet 16-run outing in the season opener, David has now firmly announced his arrival in the 2026 tournament. His ability to find the fence at will during the death overs provides RCB with the ultimate X-factor, making their middle order arguably the most feared in the competition.

Related Content
Tim David in action against Chennai Super Kings for Royal Challengers Bengaluru during IPL 2026 clash at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. - IPL/X
RCB Vs CSK: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 11
Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrating his wicket with Virat Kohli during RCB vs CSK IPL 2026 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. - IPL/X
RCB Vs CSK: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 11 – Check Result
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Tim David plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, India, Sunday, April 5, 2026. - (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
IPL Dispatch: Tim David Hits 106m Six For RCB; CSK’s Ruturaj Gaikwad Shares MS Dhoni Recovery Update
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar, left, and batting partner Tim David run between the wickets during their Indian Premier League match against Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru. - AP
RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026: David-Patidar Mayhem Engineers Royal Challengers' 42-Run Win
Related Content

RCB Post 250 Against CSK

The first innings at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium was a relentless exhibition of power-hitting as RCB posted a gargantuan total against CSK. Benefiting from a flat surface and short boundaries, the RCB batters capitalized on every opportunity to keep the scoreboard ticking at an extraordinary rate.

Virat Kohli took the attack to the CSK new-ball bowlers, ensuring the powerplay was productive despite the early intensity. After Kohli’s departure, Devdutt Padikkal took over the mantle of the aggressor. While the foundation was solid, it was Tim David who turned a good score into a mammoth one.

By the time the 20 overs concluded, RCB had reached the 250-mark, leaving the CSK bowlers with little to show for their efforts.

Q

What was the result of the RCB vs CSK match in IPL 2026?

A

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won by 43 runs.

Q

Why did MS Dhoni miss the match against RCB?

A

MS Dhoni was ruled out of the high-stakes Southern Derby after picking up an injury in pre-season training.

Q

Who are the captains for both teams this season?

A

Rajat Patidar is the captain of RCB. CSK is being led by Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026: David-Patidar Mayhem Engineers Royal Challengers' 42-Run Win

  2. Bhuvneshwar Kumar Scripts History, Becomes First Pacer to Join The 200-Wicket Club In IPL

  3. RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Jitesh Sharma Grabs One-Handed Blinder, Stuns Shivam Dube And M Chinnaswamy Stadium Crowd - Watch

  4. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Splendid Shami, Patient Pant Guide Lucknow To First Win Of Season

  5. KKR Vs PBKS Preview, IPL 2026: Beleaguered Knight Riders Seek To Halt Slide Against In-Form Kings

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Billie Jean King Cup: India Gear Up For BJK With Play-Off Berth On Their Mind

  2. Atlanta Olympics Bronze Medallist Leander Paes Begins New Innings In Politics; Joins BJP After Storied Tennis Career

  3. Jannik Sinner Defeats Jiri Lehecka In Straight Sets To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

  4. Miami Open 2026: Sinner Downs Lehecka To Complete Sunshine Double

  5. Sabalenka Defeats Gauff To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. 'Rival Who Became Part Of Journey Forever': PV Sindhu Pays Nostalgic Tribute On Carolina Marin's Retirement

  4. Carolina Marin, GOAT Contender And PV Sindhu's Rio Rival, Retires At 32

  5. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 05, 2026

  2. Assembly Elections 2026: Can The Muslim League Again Play Kingmaker in Kerala?

  3. Cong leader Venugopal files defamation case against Haryana man over 'false allegations'

  4. Villagers In Sambhal Demolish Encroached Madrasa, Mosque, School On Gram Sabha Land

  5. Thirumavalavan opts out of TN Assembly polls to preserve DMK alliance unity

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Trump says 'good chance' of deal with Iran on April 6

  2. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  3. “No Kings” Movement Sweeps U.S. Cities As Mass Protests Target Trump Policies

  4. War In West Asia: In the Shadow Of Bombs, A Single Iranian Quietly Rescues Cats

  5. Trump’s Regime Change: Why Did He Fire Cabinet Secretary Kristi Noem, Christened 'ICE Barbie' By American Press?

Latest Stories

  1. West Ham Vs Leeds Highlights, FA Cup QF: Whites Triumph 4-2 On Penalties, Reach First Semi-Final Since 1987

  2. Four Years of the AAP Government In Punjab: The Biggest Hits And Misses

  3. Jaishankar Speaks to Iran, Qatar, UAE as Strait of Hormuz Crisis Deepens

  4. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 18: Ranveer Singh's Film Storms Past Rs 1600 Crore Mark Worldwide

  5. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Trump Vows to turn Iran into a 'Living Hell' if Strait of Hormuz not Opened

  6. 20-Year-Old Engineering Student Dies After Basketball Stand Falls On Him At A Prestigious Pune College

  7. Assembly Elections 2026: In Assam’s Polarised Polls, Kunki Chowdhury Makes A Governance Pitch 