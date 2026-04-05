RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Devdutt Padikkal Plays Dominant Knock, Smashes Back-To-Back Fifties

Devdutt Padikkal continued his red-hot form in IPL 2026, smashing a clinical 28-ball half-century to propel the RCB innings against CSK at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

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RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026 M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru
Devdutt Padikkal celebrates fifty against Chennai Super Kings at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Photo: IPL/X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Devdutt Padikkal scored a half-century against CSK in IPL 2026

  • This is second half-century in as many games this season

  • Padikkal brought up his fifty in just 28 deliveries

Devdutt Padikkal continued his sensational start to the IPL 2026 season, as he injected momentum into the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) innings with a blistering half-century against rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 05, Sunday.

In front of a packed M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, the left-hander reached the 50-run milestone in just 28 balls, helping his side maintain a dominant run rate of over 10 per over during the middle phase of the innings.

Walking in at the fall of Virat Kohli’s wicket, Padikkal initially took a few deliveries to find his rhythm. The fresh pitch was assisting the seamers and the likes of Anshul Kamboj and Khaleel Ahmed kept him quiet. He also played out the initial overs of Jamie Overton and Noor Ahmad.

However, he quickly shifted gears once he was, particularly targeting the third and the second overs of Noor Ahmad and Shivam Dube respectively. His innings was a masterclass in clean hitting, highlighted by five boundaries and two towering sixes.

The turning point of his knock came in the 13th over, where he dismantled Dube’s medium-pace, racing from 28 off 20 balls to 43 within a single over. He eventually brought up his fifty with a composed strike, ensuring RCB capitalized on the high-scoring Bengaluru track.

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Back-To-Back Fifties For Devdutt Padikkal

This performance marks back-to-back fifties for Padikkal in the 2026 edition. In RCB’s season opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he smashed a rollicking 61 off 26 balls, playing as an Impact Player to lead a successful chase. His current form is a testament to his technical evolution under the guidance of head coach Andy Flower and batting coach Dinesh Karthik.

Padikkal's ability to maintain a strike rate above 170 while playing traditional cricket shots has provided RCB with the perfect bridge between the openers and the finishing power of the middle order.

With two massive scores in his first two outings, Padikkal has firmly established himself as one of the most in-form batters in the tournament, making him a central figure in RCB's title defense.

Q

What was the result of the RCB vs CSK match in IPL 2026?

A

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won by 43 runs.

Q

Why did MS Dhoni miss the match against RCB?

A

MS Dhoni was ruled out of the high-stakes Southern Derby after picking up an injury in pre-season training.

Q

Who are the captains for both teams this season?

A

Rajat Patidar is the captain of RCB. CSK is being led by Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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