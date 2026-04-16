CSK Vs RCB, IPL 2026 Controversy: Why Chennai Super Kings Are Approaching BCCI For Bengaluru DJ's Song Selection?

Last year, a controversy had erupted when a video of Jitesh Sharma, singing this same song, went viral ahead of a match in Chennai. CSK fans had viewed it as a mockery of Tamil culture but this year, the trend has reached the field of play

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Why Chennai Super Kings Are Approaching BCCI For Bengaluru DJs Song Selection?
IPL 2026, RCB vs CSK: Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Chennai Super Kings at the Chinnaswamy. Photo: Aijaz Rahi/AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • CSK officials unhappy with RCB's conduct during their match at the M Chinnaswamy

  • Bengaluru hosted Chennai on April 5 with the former team winning by 43 runs

  • BCCI has received a formal complaint from the 5-time champions

The rivalry between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru has escalated from the pitch to the boardroom as the 5-time champions have reportedly lodged a complaint to the Board of Control for Cricket in India following their clash on April 5 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

CSK have alleged that the match-day environment was unacceptable, claiming that the franchise and its players were deliberately insulted by the in-stadium entertainment and stadium staff.

At the heart of the controversy is the choice of music played over the public address speakers.

The CSK management has reportedly taken significant offense to a song named "Dosa, Idli, Sambar, Chutney", played by the DJ during an over interval.

This song, by South Indian artist Gana Appu, has frequently been used in social media memes to propagate South Indian stereotypes.

And that's why CSK has argued that playing the song just as their innings began was a targeted attempt to mock their Tamil Nadu identity, cuisine and culture. They also said that it was an extremely poor taste for a professional sporting event.

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Last year, a controversy had erupted when a video of Jitesh Sharma singing this same song went viral ahead of a match in Chennai. CSK fans viewed it as a mockery of Tamil culture

Furthermore, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan highlighted that the stadium DJ allegedly made derogatory remarks following the dismissal of certain Chennai batters.

Viswanathan stated that while a home DJ's role is to support their team, the behavior at the Chinnaswamy crossed the line into hostility.

"DJs are there to create a positive atmosphere, not to undermine or insult the opposition." a team official noted, contrasting the experience with the strict neutral guidelines CSK enforces at Chepauk.

"After that incident, there hadn’t been any repeat. The DJ isn’t supposed to make comments on opposition players. Moreover, we are fortunate to have a lovely fanbase that supports us in large numbers." - the official concluded.

The complaint also touches upon broader logistical slights, including fan reports of uneven audio distribution that favored the home crowd.

The BCCI has confirmed receipt of the formal letter and is currently reviewing the matter.

With RCB leading the 2026 table and CSK regaining momentum, this administrative friction adds a bitter layer to their rivalry.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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