RCB Vs CSK: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 11

Despite a counter-attack by Sarfaraz Khan, who smashed a 24-ball fifty, and late hitting from Prashant Veer (43), the required rate ultimately proved untouchable for the Chennai Super Kings who lost by 43 runs

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RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026 M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru
Tim David in action against Chennai Super Kings for Royal Challengers Bengaluru during IPL 2026 clash at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Photo: IPL/X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • RCB beat CSK by 43 runs in match number 11 of the Indian Premier League 2026

  • Tim David became player of the match for his sensational 25-all 70

  • Bengaluru move to the summit of the table

Defending Indian Premier League champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured a dominant 43-run victory over Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai Super Kings in match number 11 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Batting first, RCB posted a colossal 250/3, thanks to a late-innings blitz. After steady contributions from Phil Salt (46) and Devdutt Padikkal (50), Tim David stole the show with a breathtaking 70 off just 25 balls, featuring 8 massive sixes.

Skipper Rajat Patidar provided the perfect support with a quickfire 48.

In response to the mammoth target of 251, CSK’s top order crumbled early under pressure from Jacob Duffy and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/41).

Despite a counter-attack by Sarfaraz Khan, who smashed a 24-ball fifty, and late hitting from Prashant Veer (43), the required rate ultimately proved untouchable.

The 5-time champions were eventually bowled out for 207 in 19.4 overs. and the victory helped Bengaluru reach the summit of the table, while CSK remains winless after three games.

Tim David Adjudged Man Of The Match

Tim David became the Player of the Match for his power-hitting masterclass at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. David dismantled the CSK bowling attack, smashing a breathtaking 70 off just 25 deliveries.

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His explosive knock, featuring 8 towering sixes and three fours, propelled RCB to a massive 250/3. He struck at a rate of 280 and shifted the momentum entirely.

His aggressive knock was the decisive factor in RCB's 43-run victory.

Q

What was the result of the RCB vs CSK, IPL 2026 match?

A

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Chennai Super Kings by 43 runs. RCB scored 250, to which CSK folded out for 207.

Q

Who won the Player of the Match award in RCB vs CSK, IPL 2026?

A

The Player of the Match (POTM) award went to Tim David, who delivered a crucial knock of 70 off 25.

Q

Who will feature in IPL 2026 match number 12?

A

The Kolkata Knight Riders will be welcoming the Punjab Kings in match number 12 at the Eden Gardens later today.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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