RCB Vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2026: David's Fireworks Steer Royal Challengers Bengaluru To Victory Over Chennai Super Kings

Obviously very pleased. It doesn't always happen that way. You know, Skipper Rajat was absolutely smoking and I was taking balls off him. So to be able to get us to a score and obviously put a lot of pressure on the opposition, it was super time. (on batting in different positions) I'm lucky. I try I don't change my game too much. I obviously have a period to bat a little bit longer, but I've got the confidence from all the prep I do to try and play the same way and stand, have the backing from my teammates and the support staff. So, you know, that's really valuable and it helps a lot. And to get the opportunity to bat, you know, it was probably still a similar amount of balls or maybe a few more than I usually would get, but at a similar stage. And then, you know, we get to get to go out and bat with Jitesh and Sheppy behind me gives you a lot of confidence. Absolutely. It's a lot of the prep we do over here. Very lucky to be able to work with DK. He's obviously an incredibly experienced player in these conditions. And, you know, we're working on lots of different stuff. You still keep your basics that you build your strength around and then you try and improve. So, you know, I've been in the IPL a few years now. And I think that you also with that prep and that time, you don't put as much pressure on yourself to perform. So try and enjoy it on the good days. And obviously there's going to be some bad ones, but that's, that's the game. And especially when we try and play high risk attacking cricket. (on his 106m six) Yeah, I've been getting in trouble with training the boys. We have competitions to try and hit them on the roof and we're obviously on the side pitches. So if you get one during a match out of the middles, pretty pleasing. And then Jamie's long cricket at that stage. So