RCB Vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2026: David's Fireworks Steer Royal Challengers Bengaluru To Victory Over Chennai Super Kings

RCB Vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026: Welcome!
Good evening, cricket fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the IPL 2026 match between RCB vs CSK at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and playing XIs as they are revealed.
RCB Vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026: Match Details
Fixture: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings
Series: Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026
Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Date: Sunday, April 05, 2026
Time: 7:30 PM IST
RCB Vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026: Only Southern Derby This Season
In IPL 2026, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings are placed in the same group. However, due to the current format, they are scheduled to meet only once in the league stage. This rises the stake of the this match further.
RCB Vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026: Live Streaming Details
The Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 match will be telecasted live on the Star Sports Network channels. Fans can get the live streaming of the GT vs RR match on the JioHotstar mobile app and website.
RCB Vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026: Predicted XIs
RCB: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Romario Shepherd, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Abhinandan Singh, Suyash Sharma.
CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Ayush Mhatre, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Matt Henry/Jamie Overton.
RCB Vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026: H2H Record
Matches played: 36
RCB wins: 13
CSK wins: 22
No Result: 1
RCB Vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026: Toss, Playing XIs Soon
We will have the toss and the Playing XIs reveal soon from the M Chinnaswamy Stadium as RCB take on CSK in match 11 of the IPL 2026.
RCB Vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings Opt To Bowl
Ruturaj Gaikwad has won the toss and decided that the Chennai Super Kings will bowl first in match 11 of the Indian Premier League 2026 fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
RCB Vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy
RCB Vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Explains Why This Fixture Is So Immense
“One team we’ve historically had the most intense games against, I feel, is CSK in Bengaluru, because when we play CSK, a lot of Chennai fans turn up here as well. At their stadium, there are just CSK fans everywhere. In Bengaluru, people are welcoming like, 'Come and see the game.' But in Chennai, it’s all yellow, it’s like, ‘we won’t let you in.’ And our fans don’t travel there as much. CSK fans, on the other hand, travel in huge numbers. They buy tickets very early and often end up occupying an entire section of the stadium. That creates a unique atmosphere in CSK vs RCB games, with the tension and banter between fans over who is louder. And, of course, the game itself becomes very intense and competitive. That environment, I would say, is the most exciting," Virat was quoted as speaking to JioStar.
RCB Vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026: Action Underway
RCB openers Phil Salt and Virat Kohli are at the crease to open the innings with Khaleel Ahmed having the ball in his hand from CSK. This is going to be a great contest between these two well-matched teams.
RCB Vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026: Virat Handed Lifeline
CSK's fielding has been off from the start with Khaleel Ahmed misfielding in the outfield and now they hand Virat Kohli a lifeline by dropping his catch. Shivam Dube the culprit in the third over and the former captain survives.
RCB: 17/0 (3 Overs)
RCB Vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Dismissed
The India batting maestro Virat Kohli is finally dismissed as the ex-RCB captain has to make the long walk back to the pavilion. Anshul Kamboj with the big wicket and the Chinnaswamy Stadium falls silent. That's the way to bring the morale back into the camp. Kohli was batting really well and his wicket really jolts the RCB momentum.
RCB: 43/1 (5 Overs)
RCB Vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026: Phil Salt Continues Attacking Chennai Bowlers
Despite the fall of Virat Kohli, Phil Salt has continued his attack on the Chennai Super Kings bowlers. The Englishman is approaching his fifty and has now teamed up with Devdutt Padikkal as they try to navigate the middle-overs.
RCB: 76/1 (8 Overs)
RCB Vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026: Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal Look To Consolidate Innings
Devdutt Padikkal and Phil Salt look to consolidate innings for RCB and are looking to make more runs in the middle-overs. Salt is approaching his fifty and with more power-hitters to come, RCB need to attack the bowlers.
RCB: 91/1 (10 Overs)
RCB Vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026: Phil Salt Goes For 46
CSK have removed Phil Salt (46) when the Englishman was looking pretty dangerous out there. Chennai Super Kings' Shivam Dube with the wicket as they look to curb the run-flow. Wicket is still good to bat on and with big-hitters like Tim David and Romario Shepherd to follow, this is a big few overs coming up for RCB.
RCB: 114/2 (12 Overs)
RCB Vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026: Devdutt Padikkal Hits Fifty
Devdutt Padikkal has hit a fifty as RCB crossed 150-runs in the 14th over. Superb from the local lad, who needs to show that what he can do with the bat. The defending champions must target around 170-plus if they are to make this a difficult chase for the CSK team.
RCB: 151/2 (14 Overs)
RCB Vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026: Five Big Overs Left For RCB
Devdutt Padikkal departs for well-made fifty but in walked the strong and powerful Tim David to the crease. The Aussie can use the big handle to use with five overs remaining as the hosts eye big finish to their innings.
RCB: 153/3 (15 Overs)
RCB Vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026: David, Patidar Hammer CSK Bowlers
56-run stand for the fourth-wicket by Tim David and Rajat Patidar as the two batters hammer the two CSK bowlers to all corners of the park. Kamboj even bowled David around his stumps but the former over-stepped and David made the most of it. RCB are toying with the CSK bowlers.
RCB: 207/3 (18 Overs)
RCB Vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026: David Hammers 30 Runs Off Overton Over
Wow! Tim David has taken Jamie Overton to the cleaners in M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Some hitting this from the tall Aussie batter who reaches his fifty as well. The RCB batters also achieve the highest-total of this season's IPL as well as in this fixture.
RCB: 237/3 (19 Overs)
RCB Vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Finish With 250 On The Board
My word! What an end to the RCB innings this is by Tim David and Rajat Patidar. David finishes off with 70 runs that included 8 maximums whereas Patidar hit 48. Superb end for the home team, who entertained their fans right throughout the innings. CSK bowlers took a hammering tonight now it's upto their batters to deliver.
RCB: 250/3 (20 Overs)
RCB Vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings Begin Run-Chase
CSK to begin run-chase soon and this is going to be a fun-filled affair given the placid conditions at offer at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.
RCB Vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026: Dreadful Start For Chennai Super Kings In Run-Chase
Both the captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ayush Mhatre have departed cheaply for the Chennai outfit. Ideal start for RCB but Chennai must be dreading as to what's going on with their batting. The opening batters aren't firing and nor are their bowlers.
CSK: 18/2 (2 Overs)
RCB: 250/3 (20 Overs)
RCB Vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026: Samson Walks Back
Sanju Samson's arrival to CSK has not gone to plan. After the heroics at the T20 World Cup 2026, much was expected from the Kerala batter, but his form has been not up to the mark. Tonight too the former RR captain disappointed his fans, returning back to the hut for 9.
CSK: 41/3 (4 Overs)
RCB: 250/3 (20 Overs)
RCB Vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026: Sarfaraz Khan Provides Some Fireworks
Sarfaraz Khan has provided CSK with some hope with a well-made 50 inside the powerplay. The five-time champions have lost three wickets and need a big role from the Mumbai-born batter, to take them towards a mammoth target of 251.
CSK: 77/3 (6 Overs)
RCB: 250/3 (20 Overs)
RCB Vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026: Five Down For Five-Time Champs!
Chennai Super Kings are in a spot of bother. Five down and a mountain to climb with Shivam Dube at the crease now. RCB are on the money in this innings and few more wickets and they are well on course to win their second game of the tourney.
CSK: 84/5 (7 Overs)
RCB: 250/3 (20 Overs)
RCB Vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026: Chennai In Deep Trouble
Chennai Super Kings need 142 runs in 60 balls. The CSK ship is all but sinking with the RCB bowlers being the culprit party. Ruturaj Gaikwad looks a lost soul on the bench and it seems they cannot wait for MS Dhoni to return to the dugout.
CSK: 109/6 (10 Overs)
RCB: 250/3 (20 Overs)
RCB Vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026: Veer, Overton Look To Add Some Runs
Prashant Veer is providing some fireworks late in the CSK innings. The southpaw hammers 4, 6, 4 off Krunal Pandya's over and brings some parity to their scoreboard. Sill over 90 runs to get but Veer and Overton's batting are frustrating the RCB outfit.
CSK: 157/6 (14 Overs)
RCB: 250/3 (20 Overs)
RCB Vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026: Veer Out But Overton Provides Some Fireworks
Prashant Veer's entertaining knock came to an end but Jamie Overton continued with his onslaught of the RCB bowlers. Veer hit straight into the hands of skipper Patidar as the hosts inched closer to victory.
CSK: 178/7 (16 Overs)
RCB: 250/3 (20 Overs)
RCB Vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026: RCB One Wicket Away From Win
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has bowled his heart out tonight, picking up three wickets along the way. Superb stuff from the medium-pacer as RCB inch closer to yet another win in the IPL 2026.
CSK: 190/9 (18 Overs)
RCB: 250/3 (20 Overs)
RCB Vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026: RCB Win By 43 Runs
RCB win! A great 43-run victory for the defending champions, who never looked in trouble in the CSK run-chase. Chennai batters failed to put up a show, despite good batting conditions. Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked three-fer as RCB continue their winning run. Lots to ponder for Ruturaj and co.
CSK: 207 (19.2 Overs)
RCB: 250/3 (20 Overs)
Ruturaj Gaikwad | CSK Captain Speaks In Post-match Presentation
Well, even I was surprised, to be honest. Great fight by Sarfaraz, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, even to some extent Shivam Dube. So I think, maybe I could have, contributed more top of the order. You never know, we would have chased it down. (on David) Well, you're right, KP. I think, Anshul almost got a wicket of him. Unfortunate to be illegal delivery, but yeah, after that, he just smacked all over the park and, as you rightly said, hats off to him. (on not taking their chances in the field) We would have had, as you rightly said, if you had taken the early chance of Virat Kohli, I think that was, I mean, maybe he would have had momentum to ourselves. But I think, we still had the game in our hands till the 13th, 14th over, and that's when the momentum really shifted.
Tim David Is Adjudged As Player of the Match
Obviously very pleased. It doesn't always happen that way. You know, Skipper Rajat was absolutely smoking and I was taking balls off him. So to be able to get us to a score and obviously put a lot of pressure on the opposition, it was super time. (on batting in different positions) I'm lucky. I try I don't change my game too much. I obviously have a period to bat a little bit longer, but I've got the confidence from all the prep I do to try and play the same way and stand, have the backing from my teammates and the support staff. So, you know, that's really valuable and it helps a lot. And to get the opportunity to bat, you know, it was probably still a similar amount of balls or maybe a few more than I usually would get, but at a similar stage. And then, you know, we get to get to go out and bat with Jitesh and Sheppy behind me gives you a lot of confidence. Absolutely. It's a lot of the prep we do over here. Very lucky to be able to work with DK. He's obviously an incredibly experienced player in these conditions. And, you know, we're working on lots of different stuff. You still keep your basics that you build your strength around and then you try and improve. So, you know, I've been in the IPL a few years now. And I think that you also with that prep and that time, you don't put as much pressure on yourself to perform. So try and enjoy it on the good days. And obviously there's going to be some bad ones, but that's, that's the game. And especially when we try and play high risk attacking cricket. (on his 106m six) Yeah, I've been getting in trouble with training the boys. We have competitions to try and hit them on the roof and we're obviously on the side pitches. So if you get one during a match out of the middles, pretty pleasing. And then Jamie's long cricket at that stage. So
Good Night!
CSK remain bottom of the IPL 2026 points table with 0 wins whereas RCB go top with 4 points. That's it from tonight! Hope you enjoyed our coverage!