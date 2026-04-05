Why RCB Vs CSK Is Happening Only Once In IPL 2026 Explained

Summary of this article
RCB and CSK are placed in the same group in IPL 2026
Teams don’t face all group opponents twice in the new format
Each team plays select opponents twice from the opposite group
Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face Chennai Super Kings in Match 11 of IPL 2026 on April 5 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The fixture remains one of the most high-profile clashes of the tournament, given the history between the two sides and their strong fan bases.
RCB enter the contest as defending champions and have started their campaign on a positive note. The Bengaluru-based franchise appears to have a balanced squad this season, with contributions expected from both their batting and bowling units. Having played only one match so far, they will look to build momentum early in the tournament.
Chennai Super Kings, meanwhile, have had a mixed start to their IPL 2026 campaign. The five-time champions have played two matches but are yet to find consistency.
The absence of MS Dhoni, who has been ruled out for a short period, has impacted the team’s structure and leadership. Under captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK are aiming to recover quickly after a disappointing 2025 season, where they finished at the bottom of the table.
Historically, Chennai Super Kings have dominated this rivalry. In 34 matches between the two teams, CSK lead the head-to-head record with 21 wins, while RCB have won 13 games.
Why RCB vs CSK will be played only once in IPL 2026
The IPL format has undergone changes since the addition of two new franchises, expanding the tournament to 10 teams. The teams are divided into two groups of five, and the schedule is structured accordingly.
Each team plays a total of 14 league matches, but not all opponents are faced twice. Teams play against certain opponents once and others twice, depending on the scheduling matrix and group combinations.
In IPL 2026, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings are placed in the same group. However, due to the current format, they are scheduled to meet only once in the league stage. Teams play twice against selected opponents from the opposite group, which reduces the number of repeat fixtures within the same group.
As a result, fans will witness only one RCB vs CSK clash in the league phase this season, making the April 5 encounter significantly important for both sides.