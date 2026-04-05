Why RCB Vs CSK Is Happening Only Once In IPL 2026 Explained

RCB vs CSK will be played only once in IPL 2026 due to the new group-stage format. Here’s the reason behind the scheduling change explained

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
Why RCB Vs CSK Is Happening Only Once In IPL 2026 Explained
Why RCB Vs CSK Is Happening Only Once In IPL 2026 Explained | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • RCB and CSK are placed in the same group in IPL 2026

  • Teams don’t face all group opponents twice in the new format

  • Each team plays select opponents twice from the opposite group

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face Chennai Super Kings in Match 11 of IPL 2026 on April 5 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The fixture remains one of the most high-profile clashes of the tournament, given the history between the two sides and their strong fan bases.

RCB enter the contest as defending champions and have started their campaign on a positive note. The Bengaluru-based franchise appears to have a balanced squad this season, with contributions expected from both their batting and bowling units. Having played only one match so far, they will look to build momentum early in the tournament.

Chennai Super Kings, meanwhile, have had a mixed start to their IPL 2026 campaign. The five-time champions have played two matches but are yet to find consistency.

Also Check: RCB Vs CSK Match Facts, IPL 2026 - All You Need To Know About The Marquee Clash

The absence of MS Dhoni, who has been ruled out for a short period, has impacted the team’s structure and leadership. Under captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK are aiming to recover quickly after a disappointing 2025 season, where they finished at the bottom of the table.

Historically, Chennai Super Kings have dominated this rivalry. In 34 matches between the two teams, CSK lead the head-to-head record with 21 wins, while RCB have won 13 games.

Related Content
IPL 2026, RCB vs CSK Live Cricket Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Chennai Super Kings at the Chinnaswamy. - Aijaz Rahi/AP
RCB Vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2026: David's Fireworks Steer Royal Challengers Bengaluru To Victory Over Chennai Super Kings
Devdutt Padikkal celebrates fifty against Chennai Super Kings at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. - IPL/X
RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Devdutt Padikkal Plays Dominant Knock, Smashes Back-To-Back Fifties
RCB will take on CSK in match 11 of IPL 2026 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. - | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Weather Forecast In Bengaluru For Match Number 11
Virat Kohli with RCB support staff ahead of IPL 2026 season. - royalchallengers.bengaluru/Instagram
RCB Vs CSK Preview, IPL 2026: Confident Bengaluru Eye Consecutive Wins; Chennai Seek Improvement From Bowlers And Samson
Related Content

Why RCB vs CSK will be played only once in IPL 2026

The IPL format has undergone changes since the addition of two new franchises, expanding the tournament to 10 teams. The teams are divided into two groups of five, and the schedule is structured accordingly.

Each team plays a total of 14 league matches, but not all opponents are faced twice. Teams play against certain opponents once and others twice, depending on the scheduling matrix and group combinations.

In IPL 2026, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings are placed in the same group. However, due to the current format, they are scheduled to meet only once in the league stage. Teams play twice against selected opponents from the opposite group, which reduces the number of repeat fixtures within the same group.

As a result, fans will witness only one RCB vs CSK clash in the league phase this season, making the April 5 encounter significantly important for both sides.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026: David-Patidar Mayhem Engineers Royal Challengers' 42-Run Win

  2. Bhuvneshwar Kumar Scripts History, Becomes First Pacer to Join The 200-Wicket Club In IPL

  3. RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Jitesh Sharma Grabs One-Handed Blinder, Stuns Shivam Dube And M Chinnaswamy Stadium Crowd - Watch

  4. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Splendid Shami, Patient Pant Guide Lucknow To First Win Of Season

  5. KKR Vs PBKS Preview, IPL 2026: Beleaguered Knight Riders Seek To Halt Slide Against In-Form Kings

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Billie Jean King Cup: India Gear Up For BJK With Play-Off Berth On Their Mind

  2. Atlanta Olympics Bronze Medallist Leander Paes Begins New Innings In Politics; Joins BJP After Storied Tennis Career

  3. Jannik Sinner Defeats Jiri Lehecka In Straight Sets To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

  4. Miami Open 2026: Sinner Downs Lehecka To Complete Sunshine Double

  5. Sabalenka Defeats Gauff To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. 'Rival Who Became Part Of Journey Forever': PV Sindhu Pays Nostalgic Tribute On Carolina Marin's Retirement

  4. Carolina Marin, GOAT Contender And PV Sindhu's Rio Rival, Retires At 32

  5. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 05, 2026

  2. Assembly Elections 2026: Can The Muslim League Again Play Kingmaker in Kerala?

  3. Cong leader Venugopal files defamation case against Haryana man over 'false allegations'

  4. Villagers In Sambhal Demolish Encroached Madrasa, Mosque, School On Gram Sabha Land

  5. Thirumavalavan opts out of TN Assembly polls to preserve DMK alliance unity

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Trump says 'good chance' of deal with Iran on April 6

  2. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  3. “No Kings” Movement Sweeps U.S. Cities As Mass Protests Target Trump Policies

  4. War In West Asia: In the Shadow Of Bombs, A Single Iranian Quietly Rescues Cats

  5. Trump’s Regime Change: Why Did He Fire Cabinet Secretary Kristi Noem, Christened 'ICE Barbie' By American Press?

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For April 5–11, 2026: Growth, Stability And New Opportunities For Aries, Virgo And Capricorn

  2. Assembly Elections 2026: In Assam’s Polarised Polls, Kunki Chowdhury Makes A Governance Pitch 

  3. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 16: Crosses Rs 1500 Crore Worldwide, Nears Rs 1000 Cr India Net

  4. 48 Hours Before Hell Will Rain Down: Trump Reminds Iran Of Hormuz Deadline

  5. Jnanpith For Vairamuthu: A Disaster In Our Cultural Milieu

  6. RML Hospital Doctors Perform Rare Life Saving Surgery On Mirror Image Heart Patient

  7. Hanuman Jayanti 2026: Powerful Astrology Remedies To Remove Saturn (Shani) Dosha

  8. 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Indonesia