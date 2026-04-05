RCB Vs CSK Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About The Marquee Clash

Summary of this article
The marquee RCB vs CSK will take place on Sunday, April 5 in Bengaluru
RCB have won all of the last three matches against CSK in IPL
CSK are currently tottering at the 10th spot in the points table in IPL 2026
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will cross swords in match 11 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, April 5.
While there is much contrast in the recent form of RCB and CSK, the rich history of mouth-watering battles between them makes it an iconic clash; not only the fans but the players themselves will be charged to perform well in this match.
RCB, who won their maiden IPL title last year, started their 2026 campaign with a dominating win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad. While the suspense over Josh Hazlewood's participation still looms, Jacob Duffy played a key role in the Aussie star bowler's absence and rattled SRH's top-order with three quick wickets upfront.
Though SRH did well to reach 201, RCB chased the target without breaking a sweat in just 15.4 overs with six wickets in hand. Their talisman batter, Virat Kohli, top-scored with an unbeaten 69 off 38 balls, but the real impetus to the chase was provided by Devdutt Padikkal, who blasted 61 runs off just 26 balls.
On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings have had a horrendous start to the tournament so far, losing back-to-back matches and tottering at the 10th spot in the points table.
CSK were blasted away by RR in the first match by 8 wickets with 47 balls to spare. In the 2nd match against PBKS, they made a strong 209-run total after batting first, but their bowling lacked the teeth to prevent the strong Punjab batting line-up from breaching the target, who did it comfortably with 5 wickets and 8 balls in hand.
On top of that, CSK will most likely be without the services of MS Dhoni and Dewald Brevis in the match against RCB too, which adds to their existing woes.
RCB Vs CSK , IPL 2026: Match Facts
Venue: Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, Karnataka
Date: April 5, Sunday
Time: 7:30PM (IST)
Captains: Rajat Patidar (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (Chennai Super Kings)
On-field umpires: KN Anantha Padmanabhan, Akshay Totre
3rd Umpire: Adrian Holdstock
Current Standings: RCB (4th) CSK (10th)
RCB Vs CSK , IPL 2026: Squads
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed, Jamie Overton, Rahul Chahar, Matthew Short, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Gurjapneet Singh, Akeal Hosein, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Gopal, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Urvil Patel, Aman Khan, Dewald Brevis, Zakary Foulkes
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Rasikh Salam Dar, Kanishk Chouhan, Venkatesh Iyer, Josh Hazlewood, Mangesh Yadav, Vihaan Malhotra, Vicky Ostwal, Jordan Cox, Swapnil Singh, Satvik Deswal
RCB Vs CSK , IPL 2026: Do You Know
- Virat Kohli has four fifties to his name and plays with a strike rate of 149.4 against CSK at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.
- RCB have won the last three match against CSK, with 2025 being the year, where they achieved league double - winning both home and away matches of the season.
- The average first innings at the Chinnasway Stadium in wins has been 209 since 2025
Will MS Dhoni play for CSK against RCB on Sunday?
No, MS Dhoni will not play against RCB on Sunday as he is recovering from a calf injury.
Where will the iconic RCB vs CSK clash take place?
The match between RCB and CSK will be played at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, April 5, 2026.