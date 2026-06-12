Socioeconomic Disparities Could be Major Predictors of Antimicrobial Resistance: Study

Senior author Tania Dottorini, professor of artificial intelligence in science at King's College London, said, "Our research uses a multi-scale, multi-modal approach that has never been applied in this way before. By identifying which resistance traits are increasing, where they are spreading, and what is driving them, we can better target surveillance, policy and interventions towards the threats that are most likely to impact global health in the future." "Reducing antibiotic use alone won't be enough. Tackling AMR requires structural interventions on inequality, sanitation, nutrition and health equity alongside stewardship. We believe that our findings provide a roadmap for targeted AMR interventions," Dottorini said.