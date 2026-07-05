IND Vs ENG, Match Report: Who Won Yesterday In The 2nd T20I At Old Trafford Cricket Ground – Check Result

In his first 12 balls, Abhishek played and missed around 10 of them. Archer cranked it up to 90 miles per hour, pitching it on hard length and got it to deviate away. At the other end, even Sooryavanshi struggled to cope with the extra bounce but got a six each -- first when Archer tried to cramp him for room and the left-hander played a no-look whip-scoop behind for a six.