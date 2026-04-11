CSK Vs DC, IPL 2026: Ayush Mhatre Retires Out After Scoring Half-Century, Makes Way For Shivam Dube

Summary of this article
Ayush Mhatre retired out to make way for Shivam Dube
Mhatre scored 59 runs in 36 balls before retiring out
He stitched a 112-run partnership with Sanju Samson
In a move that perfectly encapsulates the analytical evolution of T20 cricket, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teenager Ayush Mhatre scripted a rare piece of IPL history today. After a sensational 59 off 36 balls that resurrected the CSK innings against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the MA Chidamabaram Stadium in Chennai, Mhatre walked back to the dugout Retired Out, sacrificing his individual stay for the team’s collective acceleration.
Mhatre, who recently made history as the youngest player to score an IPL fifty at Chepauk (at just 18 years and 261 days), looked in supreme touch from the outset. While captain Ruturaj Gaikwad struggled to find his rhythm, Mhatre anchored a massive recovery alongside Sanju Samson. His innings was a showcase of clean hitting, featuring three boundaries and four massive sixes, taking a particular liking to the pace of Mukesh Kumar and Lungi Ngidi.
Mhatre had just reached his third IPL fifty in style, clearing the ropes with ease against Axar Patel and Lungi Ngidi, when the match at Chepauk had reached a critical juncture. After the early loss of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mhatre and Sanju Samson had stitched together a century partnership, taking CSK to 175/1 by the middle of the 17th over.
However, as the game entered the final three overs, the team management signaled a tactical shift. With the explosive Shivam Dube and the fresh power of Jamie Overton waiting in the sheds, the strike rate, rather than wickets, became the primary currency.
Mhatre, despite being well-set, appeared to struggle momentarily with the slower balls of T Natarajan. In a selfless display of team-first cricket, Mhatre consulted with Samson and walked off, allowing the fresh legs of Dube to take center stage for the death-overs assault.
What Is Retired Out?
Retired Out is a tactical dismissal where a batter voluntarily leaves the field without being injured or ill, and without the permission of the opposing captain. Unlike being "Retired Hurt," where a player can return to bat later if they recover, a player who is Retired Out is considered permanently dismissed and cannot return to the crease for the remainder of the innings.
While technically a wicket, it is viewed as a strategic maneuver used to maximize the team's scoring potential in the final overs.
Who is Ayush Mhatre and which team does he play for in the IPL?
Ayush Mhatre is a prolific right-handed opening batter from Mumbai who currently plays for Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
What world record did Ayush Mhatre break in domestic cricket?
He became the youngest player to score 150+ runs in a men's List A match at 17 years and 168 days, surpassing the previous record held by Yashasvi Jaiswal.
How did Ayush Mhatre perform as captain of the India Under-19 team?
He captained India to a record-extending sixth Under-19 World Cup title in 2026.