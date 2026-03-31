PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Weather Forecast In Mullanpur For Match Number 4

Summary of this article
Punjab Kings to lock horns with the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 match number 4
PBKS, led by Shreyas Iyer, won this fixture last season in Ahmedabad
Check the hourly weather forecast in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh
Indian Premier League 2025 runners-up Punjab Kings, led by Shreyas Iyer, lock horns with 2022 champions Gujarat Titans, in match number 4 of IPL 2026 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh.
This will only be the 7th meeting between the two franchises in the richest T20 league of the world. While it is going to be an away match for the Titans, but for skipper Shubman Gill, it would feel more like a homecoming.
The Indian Test and ODI captain represents Punjab in the domestic circuit and he will know better than anyone else about the conditions at the PCA stadium in Mullanpur.
Automatically, Gujarat will be hoping to bank on Gill's experience at the venue. Moreover, the 26-year-old has an outstanding record against the Punjab Kings, scoring 486 runs in 11 innings at an average of 69.43 with a strike rate of 145.51, including 6 fifties.
But last season (2025) when these two teams met in their IPL opener, Punjab had triumphed with an 11-run victory at Ahmedabad. Shreyas Iyer starred in a 400+ run thriller, cracking 97* off just 42 in what was his captaincy debut for the franchise.
Punjab had ultimately posted 243 on the board before restricting Gujarat for 232. But with a new season, the Titans will be hoping to learn from their mistakes and come out as a better unit.
PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather Forecast
PBKS Vs GT, IPL 2026: Squads
Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer (C), Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Prabhsimran Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Priyansh Arya, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Lockie Ferguson, Xavier Bartlett, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Thakur, Vishnu Vinod, Harnoor Pannu, Suryansh Shedge, Mitchell Owen, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Pravin Dubey, Vishal Nishad.
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (C), Rashid Khan, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Washington Sundar, Sai Kishore, Jason Holder, Glenn Phillips, Tom Banton, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Luke Wood, Manav Suthar, Nishant Sindhu, Ashok Sharma, Gurnoor Brar, Kulwant Khejroliya.
Where will Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans play their IPL 2026 match?
The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh will host this match.
Which team won this fixture in IPL 2025?
The Punjab Kings had won this match against Gujarat Titans last season by 11 runs in Ahmedabad.
How many runs has Shubman Gill scored against Punjab Kings in IPL history?
Shubman Gill has scored 486 runs in 11 innings at an average of 69.43 with a strike rate of 145.51, including 6 fifties.
How are the weather conditions in Mullanpur for PBKS Vs GT?
The weather conditions are ideal for a full game of IPL cricket.