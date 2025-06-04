Rajat Patidar’s side defeated Punjab Kings by six runs, bringing an end to an 18-year trophy drought with their maiden IPL title.
Shreyas Iyer failed to lead Punjab Kings to their first-ever IPL title, losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 final.
Krunal Pandya was the hero with the ball for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, dismissing Prabhsimran Singh and Josh Inglis, ending with figures of 2/17.
Suryakumar Yadav was the best player for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025, scoring 717 runs in 16 matches at an average of 65, while also taking six catches as a fielder.
Sai Sudharsan was superb for Gujarat Titans, scoring a league-topping 759 runs in 15 matches at an average of 54, leading the line for Shubman Gill’s in their top-four finish.
Prasidh Krishna took a career-high 25 wickets for Gujarat Titans in just 15 matches, with a best figure of 4/41. He finished above Chennai Super Kings’ Noor Ahmad, who took 24 wickets.
Gujarat Titans’ Sai Sudharsan secured the Orange Cap with 759 runs in 15 matches, leaving second-placed Suryakumar Yadav (717 runs) some way behind.
14-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi was a revelation for Rajasthan Royals, scoring 252 runs in just seven games, boasting an astonishing strike rate of 206.
Sai Sudharsan accumulated 1495 fantasy points with his batting exploits for Gujarat Titans, finishing at the top of the leaderboards in IPL 2025.
Lucknow Super Giants batter Nicholas Pooran’s heavy hitting saw the West Indian smash 40 sixes in IPL 2025.
Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan accumulated 759 runs with a strike rate of 156, hitting 88 boundaries along the way.
Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammed Siraj took 16 wickets in 15 games, but also bowled a league-high 151 dot balls in IPL 2025, followed by GT teammate Prasidh Krishna (146).
SunRisers Hyderabad’s Kamindu Mendis pulled off a stunning diving effort against Chennai Super Kings, jumping near the boundary ropes and holding on to the ball to dismiss Dewald Brevis.
Despite finishing last in the group stage, Chennai Super Kings topped the IPL 2025 Fair Play Award charts, earning 143 points in 14 games at 10.21 points per match.