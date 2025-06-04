Cricket

IPL 2025 Award Winners List: Orange Cap, Purple Cap, MVP, Player Of Match, And Other Honours On Final Day

Following Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on 3 June, a number of individual awards were given out to the top performers. Suryakumar Yadav was adjudged the Player of the Series, while the Orange Cap (most runs) and Purple Cap (most wickets) went to Sai Sudharsan and Prasidh Krishna, respectively. RCB all-rounder Krunal Pandya also bagged an award, being declared the Player of the Match in the IPL 2025 final for his two-wicket spell.

IPL 2025 Champions: Royal Challengers Bengaluru
IPL 2025 Champions: Royal Challengers Bengaluru | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Rajat Patidar’s side defeated Punjab Kings by six runs, bringing an end to an 18-year trophy drought with their maiden IPL title.

2/14
IPL 2025 Runners-Up: Punjab Kings
IPL 2025 Runners-Up: Punjab Kings | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Shreyas Iyer failed to lead Punjab Kings to their first-ever IPL title, losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 final.

3/14
Player of the Match: Krunal Pandya (RCB)
Player of the Match: Krunal Pandya (RCB) | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Krunal Pandya was the hero with the ball for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, dismissing Prabhsimran Singh and Josh Inglis, ending with figures of 2/17.

4/14
Most Valuable Player of the Season: Suryakumar Yadav (MI)
Most Valuable Player of the Season: Suryakumar Yadav (MI) | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Suryakumar Yadav was the best player for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025, scoring 717 runs in 16 matches at an average of 65, while also taking six catches as a fielder.

5/14
Emerging Player of the Season: Sai Sudharsan (GT)
Emerging Player of the Season: Sai Sudharsan (GT) | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Sai Sudharsan was superb for Gujarat Titans, scoring a league-topping 759 runs in 15 matches at an average of 54, leading the line for Shubman Gill’s in their top-four finish.

6/14
Purple cap: Prasidh Krishna (25 wickets, GT)
Purple cap: Prasidh Krishna (25 wickets, GT) | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Prasidh Krishna took a career-high 25 wickets for Gujarat Titans in just 15 matches, with a best figure of 4/41. He finished above Chennai Super Kings’ Noor Ahmad, who took 24 wickets.

7/14
Orange cap: Sai Sudharsan (759 runs, GT)
Orange cap: Sai Sudharsan (759 runs, GT) | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Gujarat Titans’ Sai Sudharsan secured the Orange Cap with 759 runs in 15 matches, leaving second-placed Suryakumar Yadav (717 runs) some way behind.

8/14
Super Striker of the Season: Vaibhav Suryavanshi (RR)
Super Striker of the Season: Vaibhav Suryavanshi (RR) | Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav

14-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi was a revelation for Rajasthan Royals, scoring 252 runs in just seven games, boasting an astonishing strike rate of 206.

9/14
Fantasy King of the Season: Sai Sudharsan (GT)
Fantasy King of the Season: Sai Sudharsan (GT) | Photo: AP

Sai Sudharsan accumulated 1495 fantasy points with his batting exploits for Gujarat Titans, finishing at the top of the leaderboards in IPL 2025.

10/14
Super Sixes of the Season: Nicholas Pooran (LSG)
Super Sixes of the Season: Nicholas Pooran (LSG) | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Lucknow Super Giants batter Nicholas Pooran’s heavy hitting saw the West Indian smash 40 sixes in IPL 2025.

11/14
On the go Fours of the Season: Sai Sudharsan – 88 fours (GT)
On the go Fours of the Season: Sai Sudharsan – 88 fours (GT) | Photo: X/IPL

Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan accumulated 759 runs with a strike rate of 156, hitting 88 boundaries along the way.

12/14
Most dot balls of the Season: Mohammed Siraj (GT)
Most dot balls of the Season: Mohammed Siraj (GT) | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammed Siraj took 16 wickets in 15 games, but also bowled a league-high 151 dot balls in IPL 2025, followed by GT teammate Prasidh Krishna (146).

13/14
Catch of the Season: Kamindu Mendis (SRH)
Catch of the Season: Kamindu Mendis (SRH) | Photo: X

SunRisers Hyderabad’s Kamindu Mendis pulled off a stunning diving effort against Chennai Super Kings, jumping near the boundary ropes and holding on to the ball to dismiss Dewald Brevis.

14/14
Fairplay Award: Chennai Super Kings
Fairplay Award: Chennai Super Kings | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Despite finishing last in the group stage, Chennai Super Kings topped the IPL 2025 Fair Play Award charts, earning 143 points in 14 games at 10.21 points per match.

Get the Latest Cricket News, Match Results, Schedule, Live Cricket Scores Today, and more at Outlook India.

To follow our special coverage of the Indian Premier League 2025, check IPL 2025 News, IPL Schedule, IPL Points Table, IPL 2025 Stats, Orange Cap, and Purple Cap leaderboards.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SA Vs AUS LIVE Score, WTC Final 2025 Day 3: Starc's Fighting 58 Help Aussies Put Target of 282 Runs
  2. India VS England Test Rivalry History: All You Need To Know
  3. Who Is Sanjay Krishnamurthi? Bengaluru Boy Who Smashes Four Sixes Off Rachin Ravindra's Over In MLC 2025
  4. Finn Allen Breaks Chris Gayle's Sixes Record As MLC 2025 Kicks Off With California Fireworks - WATCH 19 Sixes
  5. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  2. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  3. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
  4. Stuttgart Open 2025 Wrap: Rohan Bopanna Only Indian In Fray; Yuki Bhambri, Sriram Balaji Exit
  5. Queen's Club Championship: Emma Raducanu Overcomes Nerves To Reach Second Round
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  2. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: All Passengers Feared Dead Including Ex- Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani
  3. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Investigation Initiated, Says Civil Aviation Minister; Amit Shah Meets Sole Survivor
  4. ‘Can’t Say About Casualties, But Some Students Are Injured, Says A Student Of BJ Medical College
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Have Happened Because Of Technical And Hydraulic Failure: Experts
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
  5. Elon Musk Says, 'Went Too Far' With Posts About President Donald Trump
World News
  1. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short N’ Sweet' Cover Draws Criticism For Lack Of Originality
  4. LA Protests Enter the Fifth Day as Trump and Newsom Target Each Other
  5. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict
Latest Stories
  1. Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: Bodies Of 6 Victims Handed Over To Kin; DNA Sample Collection Underway For Identification
  2. Are Israel And Iran Heading For War?
  3. Unni Mukundan Recalls Growing Up Near Air India Plane Crash Site In Ahmedabad: My School Friends And I Are In Shock
  4. Air India Plane Crash: Kerala Official Suspended Over Offensive Post On Victim; Minister Terms Remarks 'Disgraceful'
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: The First Responders Were Auto Drivers, Shop Keepers, Slum Dwellers
  6. Ahmedabad Plane Crash : A Reminder of the Deadliest Plane Crashes In The Past
  7. Gujarat Plane Crash: These Buildings Stand Witness To Trauma And Tragedy
  8. Alexander Payne To Receive Honorary Leopard Award At 78th Edition Of Locarno Film Festival