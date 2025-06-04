Cricket

IPL 2025 Award Winners List: Orange Cap, Purple Cap, MVP, Player Of Match, And Other Honours On Final Day

Following Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 final against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on 3 June, a number of individual awards were given out to the top performers. Suryakumar Yadav was adjudged the Player of the Series, while the Orange Cap (most runs) and Purple Cap (most wickets) went to Sai Sudharsan and Prasidh Krishna, respectively. RCB all-rounder Krunal Pandya also bagged an award, being declared the Player of the Match in the IPL 2025 final for his two-wicket spell.