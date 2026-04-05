GT Vs RR, IPL 2026: Royals Secure Thrilling 6-Run Victory Riding On Ravi Bishnoi's Four-Fer

Support came from Jos Buttler (26) and later Rashid Khan (24), who kept the Titans in the hunt until the final over. At one stage, GT were comfortably placed at 103/1, but the introduction of Ravi Bishnoi turned the tide. Bishnoi’s exceptional spell of 4/41 ripped through the Titans' middle order, dismissing Sudharsan, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar and Rahul Tewatia and stalling the momentum.