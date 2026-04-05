GT Vs RR, IPL 2026: Royals Secure Thrilling 6-Run Victory Riding On Ravi Bishnoi's Four-Fer

Ravi Bishnoi scalped 4/41 in his four overs and ran through the middle order of Gujarat Titans derailing their chase

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GT vs RR, IPL 2026: Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad
Rajasthan Royals cricketers celebrate a wicket of Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. AP Photo
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Rajasthan Royals defeated Gujarat Titans by 6 runs in IPL 2026 match 9

  • This is the second consecutive win for RR and as many loss for GT

  • Ravi Bishnoi was awarded player of the match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) by 6 runs in Match 9 of the 2026 IPL season at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 4, Saturday. Despite the Titans the upper hand in this rivalry, this time Royals turned the tables and secured victory.

Choosing to bat first, Rajasthan capitalized on a true batting surface. The opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal (55 off 36 balls) and teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (31 off 18 balls) provided a lightning start, putting the Titans’ bowlers on the back foot during the powerplay.

However, the standout performance came from Dhruv Jurel, who smashed a career-best 75 off 42 deliveries. His innings, decorated with five sixes, allowed RR to cross the 200-run mark despite a disciplined four-over spell from stand-in GT captain Rashid Khan (1/39).

The Gujarat Titans, missing regular captain Shubman Gill due to injury, launched a spirited chase led by Sai Sudharsan. Opening the batting, Sudharsan played a magnificent knock of 73 off 44 balls, nearly taking the game away from the visitors.

Support came from Jos Buttler (26) and later Rashid Khan (24), who kept the Titans in the hunt until the final over. At one stage, GT were comfortably placed at 103/1, but the introduction of Ravi Bishnoi turned the tide. Bishnoi’s exceptional spell of 4/41 ripped through the Titans' middle order, dismissing Sudharsan, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar and Rahul Tewatia and stalling the momentum.

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When it looked like GT are down and out, Kagiso Rabada and Rashid Khan stitched a 43-run partnership to take GT to touching distance of a win. They needed 11 runs in the last over.

With the game hanging in the balance, Tushar Deshpande was entrusted with the final over. Despite the pressure of a small margin, Deshpande remained clinical and nailed yorkers in every ball.

The turning point occurred on the penultimate ball when Rashid Khan attempted a big shot but was caught brilliantly by a sliding Jofra Archer in the deep.

With 7 runs needed off the final ball, Deshpande delivered a perfect low full toss to secure the win. Rajasthan Royals now move to the top of the points table, while the Titans will rue a missed opportunity at home.

GT Vs RR, IPL 2026: Toss Update

Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag has won the toss and opted to bat first against Gujarat Titans in match 9 of IPL 2026.

GT Vs RR, IPL 2026: Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma

Gujarat Titans: Kumar Kushagra, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan(c), Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Q

When will the GT vs RR IPL 2026 match be played?

A

The GT vs RR IPL 2026 match will be played on April 04, Saturday.

Q

What is the start time of the GT vs RR IPL 2026 match?

A

The GT vs RR IPL 2026 match has a start time of 7:30 PM IST.

Q

Where to watch the the GT vs RR IPL 2026 match?

A

The GT vs RR IPL 2026 match will be telecasted live on the Star Sports Network channels. Fans can get the live streaming of the GT vs RR match on the JioHotstar mobile app and website.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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