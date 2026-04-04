GT Vs RR, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Perishes To Rashid Khan After A Blazing 31 Off 18 Balls

Summary of this article
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi slams 31 off just 18 balls against Gujarat Titans
Rashid Khan got Sooryavanshi caught at the deep mid-wicket boundary to end his cameo
Sooryavanshi scored a 15-ball fifty in the last match against CSK
Teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has earned a big reputation in the cricketing world in just a short span of time with his mesmerising hitting prowess.
The 15-year-old talent from Bihar debuted mid-tournament last year and took the world by storm with a 35-ball hundred in the biggest cricketing league in the world and against a bowling line-up of Gujarat Giants which consists of proven international quicks like Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.
In the next season, when Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was up against the same opposition, something similar to his last year's heroics was expected from the dynamic southpaw.
While, Sooryavanshi always looked comfortable against sheer pace, his unhinged hitting ability against the world-class mystery spin of Rashid Khan was a match-up fans were looking at ahead of the clash between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans (GT).
RR won the toss on a good batting track of Narendra Modi Stadium and didn't hesitate to go against the trend and bat first. Sooryavanshi, who's coming off a 15-ball fifty started in his renowned manner and took on the GT pacers from the get-go to race to 31 off just 18 balls in no time.
When it looked like Sooryanvanshi was batting GT out of the game, stand-in skipper Rashid Khan took the ball in his hands and got the dynamite batter caught at the deep mid-wicket boundary.
Rashid Khan kept it flat into the stumps, cramping the batter for room, but in the exuberance of youth, Sooryavanshi went for the slog sweep shot targeting the big deep mid-wicket boundary to clear the fence, but could only hit it into the hands of the fielder placed there.
While it is too short a sample size to judge, it won't be wrong to say that Sooryavanshi's hitting prowess against top-class spin remains to be tested as vigorously as it has been against top-drawer pace bowling.