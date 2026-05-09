RR Vs GT Toss Update, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals Bowling First - Check Playing XIs

Summary of this article
Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bowl first in Jaipur
Yashasvi Jaiswal is leading RR as stand-in captain after Riyan Parag’s injury
Gujarat Titans entered the clash on a three-match winning streak in IPL 2026
Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bowl first against Gujarat Titans in a crucial clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The biggest talking point before the match was Riyan Parag missing out with a hamstring injury suffered in the previous game, forcing Yashasvi Jaiswal to lead RR as stand-in captain for the first time.
Rajasthan brought in Shimron Hetmyer and Yash Raj Punja, while Gujarat Titans made one change with Prasidh Krishna returning to the XI. Both teams entered the contest level on points in the playoff race, but GT arrived with three consecutive wins.
With Jaipur witnessing multiple successful 220-plus chases this season, RR preferred chasing under lights in what promises to be another high-scoring encounter.
RR Vs GT, IPL 2026: Toss Update
Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bowl first.
RR Vs GT, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja