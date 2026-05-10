RR Vs GT, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Clash

Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by 77 runs in Match 52 of IPL 2026 at Jaipur, posting 229/4 before bowling RR out for 152

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Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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RR Vs GT, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Clash
Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan celebrates with teammates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Donovan Ferreira during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans in Jaipur, India, Saturday, May 9, 2026. | Photo: AP/STR
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals by 77 runs in Jaipur, strengthening their IPL 2026 playoff push

  • Shubman Gill (84 off 44) and Sai Sudharsan (55 off 36) powered GT to a season-best 229/4

  • Rashid Khan turned the game with figures of 4/33 as RR were bowled out for 152 in 16.3 overs

Gujarat Titans (GT) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 77 runs in Match 52 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan led with a 118-run opening partnership to power GT to a season-best 229/4, and Rashid Khan’s four-wicket spell restricted RR to just 152.

Gill (84 off 44) and Sudharsan (55 off 36) decimated the RR bowling unit to give GT a good start. A late unbeaten cameo by Washington Sundar (37 off 20) put the batting side in the driving seat, giving RR a 230-run target to chase.

RR’s innings got a similarly explosive start by youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (36 off 16) and Dhruv Jurel (24 off 10). However, their dismissals slowed the innings, and RashidKhan turned the game with figures of 4/33. The leg spinner took crucial wickets, including Ravindra Jadeja, who top-scored for RR with 38.

However, the Titans’ brilliant bowling performance dismissed the Royals for just 152 in 16.3 overs, securing a dominant victory. This was GT’s fourth consecutive victory in IPL 2026 and took them to second place with 14 points.

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Rashid Khan – Player of the Match

Afghan spin wizard Rashid Khan bagged the Player of the Match trophy for his brilliant four-wicket spell. He was crucial in dismissing the in-form Royals batting line-up by the 17th over.

As pacers Kagiso Rabada and Mohamed Siraj came under attack in the early overs, Rashid got the prized wicket of Dhruv Jurel in the eighth over. He then decimated the RR middle order, taking the wickets of Jadeja, Donovan Ferreira (4), and Shubham Dubey (15).

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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