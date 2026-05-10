RR Vs GT, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Clash

Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan celebrates with teammates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Donovan Ferreira during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans in Jaipur, India, Saturday, May 9, 2026. | Photo: AP/STR

Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan celebrates with teammates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Donovan Ferreira during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans in Jaipur, India, Saturday, May 9, 2026. | Photo: AP/STR