IPL Dispatch: Gill Overcomes Injury Scare In Elegant Knock; Tragedy Strikes In Delhi Again

Rashid Khan made amends for his indifferent 2025 season, while Ravindra Jadeja's “in my pocket” celebration went viral. Here are the big talking points from Indian Premier League 2026

B
Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Published at:
Updated on:
Published at:
IPL Dispatch: Gill Overcomes Injury Scare In Elegant Knock; Tragedy Strikes In Delhi Again
Shubman Gill plays a shot during an Indian Premier League match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans in Jaipur. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Shubman Gill hit 44-ball 84 to help Gujarat Titans thrash Rajasthan Royals

  • Mohammed Siraj had last laugh against Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

  • Pakistan bounced back against Bangladesh in first Test; Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shafali Verma got NADA notices

It seemed to be shaping into another Indian Premier League (IPL) runathon on Saturday (May 9, 2026). Gujarat Titans (GT) had posted 229 on the board and Rajasthan Royals (RR) cut loose in early response at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Despite losing three wickets in the powerplay, the hosts were well and truly in the hunt as they had amassed 78 runs in those six overs and were going hell for leather.

ALSO READ: RR Vs GT Highlights

Enter Rashid Khan, exit Royals' chase. The wily Afghanistan leg-spinner reached into his bag of tricks and grabbed enough to befuddle the RR middle-order. Rashid returned match-winning figures of 4/33 to take his season's tally to 15 wickets. The 27-year-old is making amends for an indifferent 2025 edition and his rich vein of form augurs well for GT, as they stand one win away from a potential playoffs berth.

Jadeja's Viral 'Pocket Celebration'

After dismissing Jos Buttler for a 10-ball 13, Ravindra Jadeja pulled out his pocket and mimed putting something inside it while staring at the Englishman. The send-off would have been unfamiliar to some bit for those following closely, it was Jadeja’s now-famous “in my pocket” celebration that he has repeatedly used during IPL 2026 after dismissing key batters.

Related Content
RR will take on GT in match 52 of IPL 2026 on Saturday, May 9. - | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
RR Vs GT Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Today's Indian Premier League Match
Gujarat Titans' Washington Sundar, right, and Jos Buttler run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad, India. - | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
GT Vs RCB, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 42
Gujarat Titans' Jason Holder celebrates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jitesh Sharma during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad, India. - | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
GT Vs RCB, IPL Match Report: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 42 – Check Result
Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Siraj, left, celebrates with captain Shubman Gill during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. - | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
GT Vs KKR, IPL Match Report: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 25 – Check Result
Related Content

The novel celebration quickly exploded across social media, and gave RR a moment of respite after Gujarat’s dominant batting display. However, GT kept going hammer and tongs despite Buttler’s dismissal and crossed the 225-run mark easily in the death overs.

Photo Of The Day

Mohammed Siraj, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during the Indian Premier League match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans in Jaipur. Photo: AP
info_icon

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi began his innings on Saturday with, surprise surprise, a first-ball six. Mohammed Siraj was at the receiving end of it, and soon tried to formulate strong comebacks. He bowled a couple of yorkers, one of which the 15-year-old inside-edged onto his foot. The Bihar lad was in pain and needed some treatment to resume batting.

It earned Siraj the right to go for a well-directed bouncer against Sooryavanshi, and he did that with elan. The lion-hearted India seamer cranked it up to 146.6 kilometres per hour and cramped the opener for room. Vaibhav could only top edge it to Arshad Khan at short fine and Siraj had the last laugh.

Punjab's Reported Player Briefing On BCCI's 'New Guidelines'

Punjab Kings reportedly held a meeting with their players after Saturday's practice session in Dharamsala to brief them on the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) new IPL guidelines, and obtain signatures confirming compliance with the directives. "The CEO will speak to the players after training tonight and read out the guidelines issued by BCCI. There is no player in focus as such. The rules need to be respected and strictly followed," PTI had quoted a team source as saying earlier.

The BCCI recently issued a stern advisory to IPL franchises after concerns raised by its Anti-Corruption Unit over unauthorised guests in team hotels, excessive player proximity to social media influencers, and content creation in restricted areas. Franchises have been asked to monitor player movements more closely and ensure compliance with security protocols.

Another Fatal IPL-Linked Accident In Delhi

What should have been a routine journey home after an IPL game has again ended in tragedy in Delhi. Two men, identified as Rohit, 31, and Hemant, 33, reportedly lost their lives after a speeding car allegedly rammed their motorcycle near Bhajanpura metro station in northeast Delhi late on Saturday.

According to an Indian Express report, police said the victims, both residents of Karawal Nagar, were returning home after watching the match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders when the crash took place near the Khajuri Khas flyover stretch. Authorities later arrested the accused driver, identified as 27-year-old Himanshu, and seized the Maruti car involved in the incident.

Quote Of The Day

After essaying his classy 84-run knock off 44 balls, Titans captain Shubman Gill said he twisted his ankle while batting but was able to continue his innings to help his side beat Rajasthan by 77 runs. "While taking a run, I think I twisted my ankle a little bit. It was painful. But I think after half an hour or so, it settled down," Gill said at the post-match presentation.

Gill's knock, studded with nine fours and three sixes, was a masterclass in timing and strokeplay as he mixed elegance with aggression despite struggling with discomfort in his left foot before reaching his fourth IPL fifty this season. His post-match comments would also help allay fans' injury concerns.

Elsewhere...

In Mirpur, the second day of the opening Bangladesh vs Pakistan Test saw the visitors clawing their way back through memorable performances by pacer Mohammad Abbas and opener Azan Awais. The Bangla Tigers were batting at 301 for 4 at stumps on Day 1, but Abbas' sensational fifer helped dismiss the hosts for 413. Debutant Azan then hit an unbeaten 85 to steer Pakistan to 179 for 1.

Meanwhile, Indian cricket stars Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shafali Verma have reportedly been issued notices by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for not being available for scheduled dope tests in 2025, leading to their first whereabouts failure. The two players, who are a part of the NADA's Registered Testing Pool, did not explain the reasons for the missed tests, leading to the notices, PTI reported.

Q

Who won the RR vs GT, IPL 2026 match?

A

Gujarat Titans won match 52 of Indian Premier League 2026 against Rajasthan Royals by 77 runs.

Q

Who was named Player of the Match in the RR vs GT, IPL 2026 match?

A

Rashid Khan was named Player of the Match in the RR vs GT, IPL 2026 match for his bowling figures of 4/33.

Q

Who holds the Purple Cap and Orange Cap after match 52 of IPL 2026?

A

Kagiso Rabada holds the Purple Cap after match 52 of IPL 2026 with 18 wickets, while Heinrich Klaasen holds the Orange Cap with 494 runs.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: Gill Overcomes Injury Scare In Elegant Knock; Tragedy Strikes In Delhi Again

  2. CSK Vs LSG Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Today's Indian Premier League Match

  3. RR Vs GT, IPL 2026: Ravindra Jadeja’s ‘Pocket Celebration’ Goes Viral After Dismissing Jos Buttler - Video

  4. Fourth IPL-Linked Death Reported In Delhi After Another Fatal Road Accident

  5. CSK Vs LSG Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Indian Premier League Match 53?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Italian Open 2026: Sabalenka Stunned By Cirstea In Rome Before French Open

  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Dino Prizmic, Italian Open 2026: 20-Year-Old Croatian Stuns Serbian Legend

  3. French Open 2026 Prize Money Row: Why Sinner, Sabalenka And Top Tennis Players Are Raising Concerns - Explained

  4. French Open Prize Money Row: Aryna Sabalenka Calls For Boycott If Players Don't Get Bigger Revenues' Cut

  5. Sinner Vs Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Crushes German To Claim 5th Consecutive Masters 1000 Event

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs France Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Final: CHN Seal 12th Title Win With 3-1 Victory In Summit Clash

  4. China Vs South Korea Highlights, Uber Cup Final: An Se Young And Co. Defeat CHN 3-1 To Win Title

  5. China Vs Denmark Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: CHN Secure Final Entry With Dominant Victory

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: May 09, 2026

  2. Patna HC Lawyers Announce Abstention From Work, Cite ‘Insulting’ Behaviour By Judges

  3. POCSO Case Filed Against Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s Son; Accused Alleges Extortion

  4. Suvendu Adhikari: The Man Who Beat Mamata Twice Is Now Bengal CM

  5. Security Tightened In Kolkata Ahead Of Suvendu Adhikari’s Swearing-In Ceremony

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. India And IOM Discuss Expanding Regular Migration Pathways At UN Forum

  2. Hantavirus Outbreak On Luxury Cruise Ship: 2 Indian Crew Members Onboard

  3. Israeli Strikes In Lebanon Displace Families, Kill Journalist As Casualties Rise

  4. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  5. US Court Blocks Trump’s Global Tariffs, Rules President Overstepped Authority

Latest Stories

  1. IPL 2026 Points Table: RR Vs GT Today As Fight For Playoff Spots Enter Decisive Week - Check Latest Team Standings

  2. Weekly Horoscope For May 10–16, 2026: Balance, Growth And Key Decisions Ahead For Gemini, Libra And Capricorn

  3. Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 2: Will It Rain In Dhaka Today? Check Hourly Weather Forecast

  4. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Announces Special Minority Degree Colleges

  5. DC Vs KKR, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Clash

  6. Race To Be Kerala CM:  Power Struggle Heats Up Between Satheesan, Venugopal Camps

  7. Car with Fake Number Plate Used To Block BJP Adhikari's Aide Before Fatal Shooting

  8. BAN Vs PAK Highlights, 1st Test Day 1: Najmul Shanto, Mominul Haque's Gritty Knocks Guide Hosts To 301/4 At Stumps