IPL Dispatch: Gill Overcomes Injury Scare In Elegant Knock; Tragedy Strikes In Delhi Again

Summary of this article
Shubman Gill hit 44-ball 84 to help Gujarat Titans thrash Rajasthan Royals
Mohammed Siraj had last laugh against Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Pakistan bounced back against Bangladesh in first Test; Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shafali Verma got NADA notices
It seemed to be shaping into another Indian Premier League (IPL) runathon on Saturday (May 9, 2026). Gujarat Titans (GT) had posted 229 on the board and Rajasthan Royals (RR) cut loose in early response at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Despite losing three wickets in the powerplay, the hosts were well and truly in the hunt as they had amassed 78 runs in those six overs and were going hell for leather.
Enter Rashid Khan, exit Royals' chase. The wily Afghanistan leg-spinner reached into his bag of tricks and grabbed enough to befuddle the RR middle-order. Rashid returned match-winning figures of 4/33 to take his season's tally to 15 wickets. The 27-year-old is making amends for an indifferent 2025 edition and his rich vein of form augurs well for GT, as they stand one win away from a potential playoffs berth.
Jadeja's Viral 'Pocket Celebration'
After dismissing Jos Buttler for a 10-ball 13, Ravindra Jadeja pulled out his pocket and mimed putting something inside it while staring at the Englishman. The send-off would have been unfamiliar to some bit for those following closely, it was Jadeja’s now-famous “in my pocket” celebration that he has repeatedly used during IPL 2026 after dismissing key batters.
The novel celebration quickly exploded across social media, and gave RR a moment of respite after Gujarat’s dominant batting display. However, GT kept going hammer and tongs despite Buttler’s dismissal and crossed the 225-run mark easily in the death overs.
Photo Of The Day
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi began his innings on Saturday with, surprise surprise, a first-ball six. Mohammed Siraj was at the receiving end of it, and soon tried to formulate strong comebacks. He bowled a couple of yorkers, one of which the 15-year-old inside-edged onto his foot. The Bihar lad was in pain and needed some treatment to resume batting.
It earned Siraj the right to go for a well-directed bouncer against Sooryavanshi, and he did that with elan. The lion-hearted India seamer cranked it up to 146.6 kilometres per hour and cramped the opener for room. Vaibhav could only top edge it to Arshad Khan at short fine and Siraj had the last laugh.
Punjab's Reported Player Briefing On BCCI's 'New Guidelines'
Punjab Kings reportedly held a meeting with their players after Saturday's practice session in Dharamsala to brief them on the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) new IPL guidelines, and obtain signatures confirming compliance with the directives. "The CEO will speak to the players after training tonight and read out the guidelines issued by BCCI. There is no player in focus as such. The rules need to be respected and strictly followed," PTI had quoted a team source as saying earlier.
The BCCI recently issued a stern advisory to IPL franchises after concerns raised by its Anti-Corruption Unit over unauthorised guests in team hotels, excessive player proximity to social media influencers, and content creation in restricted areas. Franchises have been asked to monitor player movements more closely and ensure compliance with security protocols.
Another Fatal IPL-Linked Accident In Delhi
What should have been a routine journey home after an IPL game has again ended in tragedy in Delhi. Two men, identified as Rohit, 31, and Hemant, 33, reportedly lost their lives after a speeding car allegedly rammed their motorcycle near Bhajanpura metro station in northeast Delhi late on Saturday.
According to an Indian Express report, police said the victims, both residents of Karawal Nagar, were returning home after watching the match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders when the crash took place near the Khajuri Khas flyover stretch. Authorities later arrested the accused driver, identified as 27-year-old Himanshu, and seized the Maruti car involved in the incident.
Quote Of The Day
After essaying his classy 84-run knock off 44 balls, Titans captain Shubman Gill said he twisted his ankle while batting but was able to continue his innings to help his side beat Rajasthan by 77 runs. "While taking a run, I think I twisted my ankle a little bit. It was painful. But I think after half an hour or so, it settled down," Gill said at the post-match presentation.
Gill's knock, studded with nine fours and three sixes, was a masterclass in timing and strokeplay as he mixed elegance with aggression despite struggling with discomfort in his left foot before reaching his fourth IPL fifty this season. His post-match comments would also help allay fans' injury concerns.
Elsewhere...
In Mirpur, the second day of the opening Bangladesh vs Pakistan Test saw the visitors clawing their way back through memorable performances by pacer Mohammad Abbas and opener Azan Awais. The Bangla Tigers were batting at 301 for 4 at stumps on Day 1, but Abbas' sensational fifer helped dismiss the hosts for 413. Debutant Azan then hit an unbeaten 85 to steer Pakistan to 179 for 1.
Meanwhile, Indian cricket stars Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shafali Verma have reportedly been issued notices by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for not being available for scheduled dope tests in 2025, leading to their first whereabouts failure. The two players, who are a part of the NADA's Registered Testing Pool, did not explain the reasons for the missed tests, leading to the notices, PTI reported.
Who won the RR vs GT, IPL 2026 match?
Gujarat Titans won match 52 of Indian Premier League 2026 against Rajasthan Royals by 77 runs.
Who was named Player of the Match in the RR vs GT, IPL 2026 match?
Rashid Khan was named Player of the Match in the RR vs GT, IPL 2026 match for his bowling figures of 4/33.
Who holds the Purple Cap and Orange Cap after match 52 of IPL 2026?
Kagiso Rabada holds the Purple Cap after match 52 of IPL 2026 with 18 wickets, while Heinrich Klaasen holds the Orange Cap with 494 runs.