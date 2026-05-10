IPL Dispatch: Gill Overcomes Injury Scare In Elegant Knock; Tragedy Strikes In Delhi Again

Mohammed Siraj, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during the Indian Premier League match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans in Jaipur. Photo: AP

Mohammed Siraj, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during the Indian Premier League match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans in Jaipur. Photo: AP