DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: Will It Rain In Delhi Today? Check Hourly Weather Forecast And Pitch Report

Summary of this article
Delhi Capitals look to continue winning momentum; Gujarat Titans aim for first win of IPL 2026
Weather could play a role with rain and thunderstorms expected earlier, though evening conditions are likely to improve
Arun Jaitley Stadium expected to favour batters, with dew potentially influencing the chase
Delhi Capitals will take on Gujarat Titans in Match 14 of IPL 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 8, with both teams entering the contest on contrasting runs of form.
DC have looked one of the most balanced sides this season, winning both their matches so far and riding high on confidence, especially after a dominant chase against Mumbai Indians.
The Capitals’ middle order has been their biggest strength, with Sameer Rizvi emerging as a standout performer, while their bowling unit has also delivered in crucial phases. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans are still searching for their first win of the season, having lost both games despite some individual brilliance.
GT will hope for a turnaround with key players like Shubman Gill expected to return, but concerns remain around their bowling attack and middle-order consistency.
With DC enjoying home advantage and momentum, the contest promises an intriguing battle between a confident unit and a side desperate to bounce back.
DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: Delhi’s Hourly Weather Forecast For Today
Weather in Delhi is expected to remain largely favourable for the match, despite earlier concerns of rain in the day. There is a slight chance of showers during the afternoon, but conditions are likely to improve significantly by evening.
The temperature is expected to hover around 27°C early on and drop to around 19°C during match hours, with humidity levels rising. Importantly, the probability of rain reduces to almost zero at night, ensuring a full game is likely without interruptions.
DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: Arun Jaitley Stadium’s Pitch Report For Today
The pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium is traditionally batting-friendly, with short boundaries and a quick outfield aiding stroke play. However, early in the innings, pacers could get some assistance due to moisture from recent weather conditions.
As the game progresses, the surface tends to settle, making it easier for batters to score freely. Spinners might also come into play in the middle overs, while dew in the second innings could make chasing a preferred option.