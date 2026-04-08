DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: Will It Rain In Delhi Today? Check Hourly Weather Forecast And Pitch Report

DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: Get the Hourly Weather Forecast and Pitch Report from Delhi for Match No. 14 Between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday, April 8

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: Will It Rain In Delhi Today? Check Hourly Weather Forecast And Pitch Report
Delhi Capitals' Tristan Stubbs plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Delhi Capitals look to continue winning momentum; Gujarat Titans aim for first win of IPL 2026

  • Weather could play a role with rain and thunderstorms expected earlier, though evening conditions are likely to improve

  • Arun Jaitley Stadium expected to favour batters, with dew potentially influencing the chase

Delhi Capitals will take on Gujarat Titans in Match 14 of IPL 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 8, with both teams entering the contest on contrasting runs of form.

DC have looked one of the most balanced sides this season, winning both their matches so far and riding high on confidence, especially after a dominant chase against Mumbai Indians.

The Capitals’ middle order has been their biggest strength, with Sameer Rizvi emerging as a standout performer, while their bowling unit has also delivered in crucial phases. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans are still searching for their first win of the season, having lost both games despite some individual brilliance.

GT will hope for a turnaround with key players like Shubman Gill expected to return, but concerns remain around their bowling attack and middle-order consistency.

With DC enjoying home advantage and momentum, the contest promises an intriguing battle between a confident unit and a side desperate to bounce back.

Related Content
Delhi Capitals' Nitish Rana attempts to play a rising delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow, India. - | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
DC Vs GT LIVE Streaming, IPL 2026: Check Out Pitch, Weather And Squads For The Marquee Clash
Rajasthan Royals players celebrate after winning the Indian Premier League cricket match against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. - | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
RR Vs MI, IPL 2026: Will It Rain In Guwahati Today? Check Hourly Weather Forecast And Pitch Report
There is slight chance of rain during DC vs MI match at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in Delhi. - Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
DC Vs MI, IPL 2026: Check Delhi's Hourly Weather On Saturday For The Marquee Clash
LSG Vs DC, IPL 2026: Check Lucknow's Hourly Weather Forecast For Indian Premier League Match 5 Today - AP Photo
LSG Vs DC, IPL 2026: Check Lucknow's Hourly Weather Forecast For Indian Premier League Match 5 Today
Related Content

DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: Delhi’s Hourly Weather Forecast For Today

DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: Delhi’s Hourly Weather Forecast For Today
DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: Delhi’s Hourly Weather Forecast For Today Photo: Accuweather
info_icon

Weather in Delhi is expected to remain largely favourable for the match, despite earlier concerns of rain in the day. There is a slight chance of showers during the afternoon, but conditions are likely to improve significantly by evening.

The temperature is expected to hover around 27°C early on and drop to around 19°C during match hours, with humidity levels rising. Importantly, the probability of rain reduces to almost zero at night, ensuring a full game is likely without interruptions.

Also Check: DC Vs GT LIVE Streaming, IPL 2026

DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: Arun Jaitley Stadium’s Pitch Report For Today

The pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium is traditionally batting-friendly, with short boundaries and a quick outfield aiding stroke play. However, early in the innings, pacers could get some assistance due to moisture from recent weather conditions.

As the game progresses, the surface tends to settle, making it easier for batters to score freely. Spinners might also come into play in the middle overs, while dew in the second innings could make chasing a preferred option.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RR Vs MI, IPL 2026: Jaiswal, Sooryavanshi Derail Mumbai Bowling, Power Royals To Summit

  2. RR Vs MI, IPL 2026: Vaibav Sooryavanshi Greets Jasprit Bumrah With First-Ball Six In IPL - Watch

  3. DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: Shubman Gill Fit To Play Against Delhi Capitals After Missing Out Last Match

  4. DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: Mitchell Starc Remains Delhi’s Main Bowler, Says Munaf Patel Amid Injury Concerns

  5. Aminul Islam Out, Tamim Iqbal In As BCB President After Bangladesh Govt Dissolves Board

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. India Vs Thailand, Billie Jean King Cup: Unforced Errors Haunt Vaishnavi; Rain Halts Sahaja's Match

  2. India At Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Asia-Oceania Group I Preview, Teams, Format - All You Need To Know

  3. Billie Jean King Cup: India Gear Up For BJK With Play-Off Berth On Their Mind

  4. Atlanta Olympics Bronze Medallist Leander Paes Begins New Innings In Politics; Joins BJP After Storied Tennis Career

  5. Jannik Sinner Defeats Jiri Lehecka In Straight Sets To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Badminton Asia Championships 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  4. India At Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Satwik-Chirag Pull Out; Lakshya, Sindhu Lead Charge

  5. 'Rival Who Became Part Of Journey Forever': PV Sindhu Pays Nostalgic Tribute On Carolina Marin's Retirement

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 07, 2026

  2. Death Sentence For Nine Policemen: Satankulam Verdict Exposes Tamil Nadu’s Blind Spot

  3. Vultures Of War: ‘There's No Work, How Do We Afford LPG?’ Ask Workers At Noida’s Labour Market Hub

  4. Assembly Elections 2026: The Battle For Bhabanipur

  5. Assembly Elections 2026: BJP Challenges Kerala’s Bipolar Polity — But Can It Break Through?

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Iran Says All Diplomatic Channels, Indirect Talks With US Frozen After Trump’s Latest Threat

  2. War In West Asia: 45-Day Ceasefire Agreement In The Works?

  3. Trump Jokes About Venezuela Run Months After Maduro’s Capture

  4. Trump Targets Iranian Elites With Mass Visa Cancellations Amid War

  5. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

Latest Stories

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News Live Updates: Iran Accepts Two-Week Ceasefire With US And Israel

  2. Iran Says All Diplomatic Channels, Indirect Talks With US Frozen After Trump’s Latest Threat

  3. OTT Releases And Theatrical This Week: The Boys S5, O’Romeo, Scream 7 Lead The Watchlist

  4. Iran Will Have No Bridges Or Power Plants If Deal Not Made Within Deadline: Donald Trump

  5. Trump Gives Iran 8 pm eastern time deadline

  6. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 19: Ranveer Singh's Film Witnesses Huge Dip Of Over 65%

  7. Iran Rejects Ceasefire Proposal, Offers 10-Point Plan to End War as Trump Threatens Fresh Strikes

  8. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Director Anil Ravipudi Planning To Make Animation Debut? Here's What We Know