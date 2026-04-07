DC Vs GT LIVE Streaming, IPL 2026: Check Out Pitch, Weather And Squads For The Marquee Clash

DC Vs GT LIVE Streaming, IPL 2026: Find out the streaming details, pitch report, weather and squads of the marquee clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday, April 8, 2026

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DC Vs GT LIVE Streaming, IPL 2026: Check Out Pitch, Weather And Squads For The Marquee Clash
Delhi Capitals' Nitish Rana attempts to play a rising delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • DC will take on GT in match 14 of IPL 2026

  • The contest will take place in DC's home ground, Arun Jaitley Stadium

  • Check out live streaming, pitch and weather report for the match

Delhi Capitals host Gujarat Titans in Match 14 of IPL 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, with form clearly separating the two sides early in the season.

DC have won both their opening games and currently sit in the top half of the table, while GT are yet to register a win and are placed near the bottom. The difference has largely come down to execution, Delhi have managed to close out games, whereas Gujarat have faltered in key moments despite getting into winning positions.

Delhi’s campaign so far has been driven by Sameer Rizvi, who has scored 160 runs in two matches, including a match-winning 90 in the last game. However, the top order remains an area to watch, with KL Rahul and others yet to consistently convert starts.

Their bowling unit has been more reliable, with contributions across the attack helping them control phases better than most teams early in the tournament.

Gujarat Titans’ issues have been more structural. While Sai Sudharsan has been their top scorer with 86 runs and has provided stability at the top, the middle order has failed to finish games. Players like Rahul Tewatia, Jos Buttler and Glenn Phillips are yet to make a significant impact, which has hurt GT in both matches so far.

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Historically, GT hold a slight edge in this fixture with a 4-3 head-to-head record, but current form suggests Delhi start ahead, especially with home advantage and a more settled combination.

Also Check: DC Vs GT Preview, IPL 2026

DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: Pitch Report

The Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch is generally batting-friendly with short boundaries, allowing high-scoring games, especially under lights. However, recent matches have shown uneven bounce and slower pace early on, making stroke play tricky initially. Once set, batters can score freely, while spinners and cutters also come into play in the middle overs. Teams often prefer chasing here due to improving conditions later in the game.

DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: Weather Conditions

Weather in Delhi for the DC vs GT clash is expected to be warm and slightly humid, with temperatures around 28-30°C during match hours. There is a slight chance of afternoon rain, but conditions are likely to clear by evening. Dew could play a role later in the game, making chasing slightly easier. Air quality is expected to be poor, which has been a consistent factor in recent matches at this venue.

DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: Streaming Details

The match fourteenof IPL 2026 between DC Vs GT will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network from 7:00 PM IST. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hostar app in India.

DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: Squads

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, M Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Jason Holder, Luke Wood, Washington Sundar, Tom Banton, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu, Ashok Sharma

Delhi Capitals: Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Madhav Tiwari, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Tripurana Vijay, David Miller, Ben Duckett, Auqib Nabi Dar, Pathum Nissanka, Lungi Ngidi, Prithvi Shaw, Kyle Jamieson, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Sahil Par

Q

Where to watch the DC Vs GT IPL 2026 match?

A

The DC Vs GT IPL 2026 match will be live streamed on JioHotstar app and website.

Q

Where will be the DC Vs GT be played?

A

The match 14 of IPL 2026 between DC Vs GT will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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