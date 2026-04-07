DC Vs GT LIVE Streaming, IPL 2026: Check Out Pitch, Weather And Squads For The Marquee Clash

Delhi Capitals' Nitish Rana attempts to play a rising delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Delhi Capitals' Nitish Rana attempts to play a rising delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup