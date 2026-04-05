IPL 2026: Who Produced The 154.2 KPH Thunderbolt For Gujarat Titans In High-Scoring RR Game?

Summary of this article
RR beat GT in IPL 2026 match number 9
Ashok Sharma clocked 154.2 kmph vs RR, fastest ball of IPL 2026
Broke Anrich Nortje’s season-best and entered all-time IPL top 6 fastest deliveries
Gujarat Titans unearthed a serious pace weapon in IPL 2026, and on a night filled with runs and drama, it was raw speed that stole the spotlight. Young pacer Ashok Sharma lit up the Narendra Modi Stadium with a thunderbolt that had fans and commentators buzzing instantly.
During the clash between GT and Rajasthan Royals, the 23-year-old delivered a fiery 154.2 kmph rocket,now the fastest ball of IPL 2026. It came in the 16th over, aimed at Dhruv Jurel, and instantly made headlines across the cricketing world.
But the moment wasn’t just about speed, it came in a high-scoring contest where Rajasthan Royals piled up 210/6, thanks to strong knocks from their middle order. Ashok, despite the pressure, consistently clocked over 145 kmph and even breached 150 twice in the same over, showing he’s not just quick, but consistently threatening.
The delivery also broke the ongoing season’s previous best, Anrich Nortje’s 150.9 kmph, firmly placing Ashok at the top of the IPL 2026 pace charts.
And just like that, a new name entered IPL’s elite fast-bowling conversation.
Fastest deliveries in IPL history
While Ashok Sharma’s effort is sensational, it still sits among some legendary pace records in IPL history, an elite club dominated by express quicks.
• 157.7 kmph – Shaun Tait (RR, 2011)
• 157.3 kmph – Lockie Ferguson (GT, 2022)
• 157.0 kmph – Umran Malik (SRH, 2022)
• 156.7 kmph – Mayank Yadav (LSG, 2024)
• 156.2 kmph – Anrich Nortje (DC, 2020)
• 154.2 kmph – Ashok Sharma (GT, 2026)
Despite being sixth on the all-time list, Ashok’s delivery is already the fastest of this season and among the quickest ever by an Indian in the IPL.
What makes this even more exciting is the company he now keeps. Legends like Shaun Tait and rising Indian speedsters like Umran Malik and Mayank Yadav have defined the IPL’s pace revolution over the years.
Ashok Sharma now joins that elite list, and at just 23, this might only be the beginning.
With teams constantly hunting for genuine pace, GT might have just found their next long-term fast-bowling spearhead. And if this spell against RR is anything to go by, batters across the league have been put on notice.