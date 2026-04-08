DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: KL Rahul's Valiant Near-Hundred Goes In Vain As Titans Win Last-Ball Thriller

Summary of this article
Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl first
Gujarat Titans posted 210-run total
KL Rahul hit 92 off 52 balls in vain
Delhi Capitals (DC)' star opener KL Rahul anchored their chase spiritedly, trying his best to take his team over the line amid tumbling wickets at the other end. But he fell agonizingly short in the end, of a hundred as well as victory in match 14 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Rahul hit a superlative 92 off 52 balls, but eventually in vain as Gujarat Titans edged past DC by a solitary run in a last-ball thriller. The India batter smashed 11 fours and four sixes and looked good for more, but he perished while chasing a wide delivery from Mohammed Siraj, caught behind by Jos Buttler.
Despite missing out on a ton, Rahul set the stage for an injured David Miller to cut loose at the death and almost take DC home. But the South Africa southpaw stumbled at the doorstep, missing a slower bouncer from Prasidh Krishna with two to get off the final delivery. Buttler threw down the stumps at the striker's end and Kuldeep Yadav was run out, leading to vigorous celebrations in the Titans' camp.
Earlier, GT banked on half centuries from opener Jos Buttler, captain Shubman Gill and all-rounder Washington Sundar to post a 210-run total in Delhi.
Capitals' skipper Axar Patel had won the toss and elected to bowl first, stating that his team had chased well and wanted to continue in the same vein. DC went in with the same playing XI as their previous game against Mumbai Indians, which the Delhi-based franchise had won by six wickets.
Patel's opposite number Shubman Gill, meanwhile returned to the Titans' side after missing their last match with a muscle spasm in his neck. Gill replaced Kumar Kushagra in GT's only change.
Where are Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans placed in IPL 2026 standings?
Before match 14, Delhi Capitals were fourth in the IPL 2026 standings with four points from two games, while Gujarat Titans were lying ninth with no points from two matches.
What are the playing XIs for Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals?
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma
Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel (c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar
Who are the impact substitutes for Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals?
Prasidh Krishna was the Gujarat Titans' Impact Substitute and Sameer Rizvi was the Impact Substitute for Delhi Capitals.