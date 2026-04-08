DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: Washington Sundar Cracks Maiden League Fifty To Take Gujarat Past 200

Summary of this article
Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl first
Gujarat Titans posted 210-run total
Washington Sundar got to his maiden IPL fifty
Gujarat Titans (GT) all-rounder Washington Sundar rose to the occasion on Wednesday (April 8) with a crucial half-century against Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 14 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Titans have often been tagged as a top-heavy team with the middle-order not delivering the goods as much. Sundar played his part in altering that narrative, playing a vital knock at number four. The southpaw hit his maiden IPL fifty in his 69th overall appearance in the league, cracking six fours and two sixes.
Sundar picked the mid-wicket boundary against the spinners, especially Vipraj Nigam, who leaked 23 runs in the 12th over. The 26-year-old reached his half century with a six over deep square leg off T Natarajan.
He was the third batter to post a fifty-plus score for GT, after opener Jos Buttler and captain Shubman Gill. The trio's knocks powered the Titans to a 210-run total in Delhi.
Earlier, Capitals' skipper Axar Patel won the toss and elected to bowl first, stating that his team had chased well and wanted to continue in the same vein. DC went in with the same playing XI as their previous game against Mumbai Indians, which the Delhi-based franchise had won by six wickets.
On the other hand, Gill replaced Kumar Kushagra in GT's only change.
Where are Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans placed in IPL 2026 standings?
Before match 14, Delhi Capitals were fourth in the IPL 2026 standings with four points from two games, while Gujarat Titans were lying ninth with no points from two matches.
What are the playing XIs for Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals?
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma
Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel (c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar
What are the impact substitutes lists for Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals?
Gujarat Titans Impact Substitutes: Prasidh Krishna, Jason Holder, Manav Suthar, Jayant Yadav, Anuj Rawat.
Delhi Capitals Impact Substitutes: Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi Dar, Sameer Rizvi, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair.