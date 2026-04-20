GT Vs MI, IPL 2026: Naman Dhir Turns Superman As He Grabs Sensational Catch Near Boundary Line - Watch

Summary of this article
Naman Dhir grabbed a stunning catch to dismiss Washington Sundar
Mitchell Santner was the one who scalped the wicket
Dhir showed incredible core strength and timing at the boundary line to take the catch
In a season where the Mumbai Indians have desperately searched for a spark, Naman Dhir provided a moment of pure magic on Monday, April 20 at the Narendra Modi Stadium during the MI vs GT IPL 2026 match. His gravity-defying catch to dismiss Washington Sundar was the definitive turning point in a high-pressure chase against the Gujarat Titans.
The dismissal occurred during the 8th over of the Gujarat innings, with Mitchell Santner providing the flight. Washington Sundar, who had looked dangerous with a quick-fire 26, attempted to launch a shorter delivery toward the deep mid-wicket boundary. The connection was clean, and the ball appeared destined to sail over the ropes for a maximum.
Stationed near the boundary, Naman Dhir tracked the ball with intense focus. Just as the ball seemed out of reach, Dhir timed a perfect vertical leap. He fully extended his frame and plucked the ball out of the air with both hands. He landed with remarkable balance, keeping his feet inches away from the boundary cushions to complete a clean stunner that left the home crowd in stunned silence.
This catch ended a flourishing partnership and left the Titans reeling at 54/4. Sundar’s departure removed Gujarat’s last set batter, effectively shifting the momentum entirely in Mumbai's favor. .
Dhir’s contribution tonight was a total package. Earlier in the evening, he played a crucial role with the bat, scoring 45 off 32 balls to anchor the middle order during Tilak Varma’s historic century. His"superman" effort in the field galvanized a MI unit that has struggled with four consecutive losses.
By taking this catch, Dhir proved he is one of the most athletic fielders in the tournament, displaying the grit Mumbai needs to save their season.