GT Vs MI, IPL 2026: Naman Dhir Turns Superman As He Grabs Sensational Catch Near Boundary Line - Watch

Washington Sundar's pull shot was sailing over the mid-wicket boundary when Naman Dhir intervened and showed incredible balance to complete the catch

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Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League 2026 Match 30 GT vs MI
Naman Dhir celebrating after taking the catch of Washington Sundar during GT vs MI IPL 2026 match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. AP Photo
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Naman Dhir grabbed a stunning catch to dismiss Washington Sundar

  • Mitchell Santner was the one who scalped the wicket

  • Dhir showed incredible core strength and timing at the boundary line to take the catch

In a season where the Mumbai Indians have desperately searched for a spark, Naman Dhir provided a moment of pure magic on Monday, April 20 at the Narendra Modi Stadium during the MI vs GT IPL 2026 match. His gravity-defying catch to dismiss Washington Sundar was the definitive turning point in a high-pressure chase against the Gujarat Titans.

The dismissal occurred during the 8th over of the Gujarat innings, with Mitchell Santner providing the flight. Washington Sundar, who had looked dangerous with a quick-fire 26, attempted to launch a shorter delivery toward the deep mid-wicket boundary. The connection was clean, and the ball appeared destined to sail over the ropes for a maximum.

Stationed near the boundary, Naman Dhir tracked the ball with intense focus. Just as the ball seemed out of reach, Dhir timed a perfect vertical leap. He fully extended his frame and plucked the ball out of the air with both hands. He landed with remarkable balance, keeping his feet inches away from the boundary cushions to complete a clean stunner that left the home crowd in stunned silence.

This catch ended a flourishing partnership and left the Titans reeling at 54/4. Sundar’s departure removed Gujarat’s last set batter, effectively shifting the momentum entirely in Mumbai's favor. .

Dhir’s contribution tonight was a total package. Earlier in the evening, he played a crucial role with the bat, scoring 45 off 32 balls to anchor the middle order during Tilak Varma’s historic century. His"superman" effort in the field galvanized a MI unit that has struggled with four consecutive losses.

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By taking this catch, Dhir proved he is one of the most athletic fielders in the tournament, displaying the grit Mumbai needs to save their season.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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