DC Vs GT, IPL 2026: Jos Buttler Returns To Form With Half-Century; Star Batter Reaches Fifty In Just 24 Deliveries

Jos Buttler, who has been struggling with his form during the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 and the initial part of the IPL 2026, looked in touch as he played an explosive knock of 52 runs

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delhi capitals vs gujarat titans indian premier league 2026 jos buttler fifty
Jos Buttler in action against Delhi Capitals during DC vs GT IPL 2026 match at New Delhi. AP Photo
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Jos Buttler scored his first half-century of IPL 2026

  • Buttler brought up his fifty in just 24 balls

  • This is his first fifty since the SA20 in January

Jos Buttler finally returned to form with a crucial half-century for the Gujarat Titans against the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 match 14 on April 08, Wednesday. The veteran opener scored 52 runs off 27 balls, helping his team get off to a strong start at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

This performance was a massive relief for both the player and his franchise. Buttler had been struggling with poor form for a long time. Entering this match, he had gone six consecutive T20 innings without reaching a score of 30. His recent slump included several low scores in international cricket and a disappointing start to the IPL 2026 season.

Critics had begun to question if the 35-year-old was losing his edge as one of the world's best white-ball hitters.

However, Buttler looked confident from the start of his innings tonight. He hit six boundaries and two sixes, targeting both the pace of Mukesh Kumar and the spin of Axar Patel. He reached his fifty in just 24 deliveries, showing the aggressive intent that has defined his career.

His timing appeared much better than in previous weeks, and he moved across the stumps with ease to access his area down the ground.

Buttler hit fives sixes and three boundaries in his innings, before getting cleaned up by a delivery from Kuldeep Yadav that stayed low. His burst from the top allowed GT to get off to a fast start in the powerplay.

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The Gujarat Titans have missed this version of Buttler. His inability to provide quick starts was a major reason for the team's winless streak in the early stages of the tournament.

With captain Shubman Gill also back in the side, Buttler’s return to form makes the Titans' batting lineup look dangerous again. This half-century likely secures his spot in the team and gives him the confidence needed for the rest of the season.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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