LSG Vs GT Preview, IPL 2026: Home Form A Concern As Lucknow Aim To Bank On Positive Momentum Against Gujarat

Lucknow lost six of their eight matches at their home ground last season, including five in a row, en route to a seventh-place finish, and overall, have managed just nine wins from 22 games at the venue

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LSG vs GT preview
Jos Buttler hitting a six against Delhi Capitals in their last IPL 2026 match Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Lucknow Super Giants shift focus to Gujarat Titans in their upcoming match

  • LSG and GT both won their previous matches against Kolkata and Delhi

  • LSG Vs GT preview available

Lucknow Super Giants may have unearthed a new star in Mukul Choudhary, but their poor home record remains a major concern as they host Gujarat Titans in their Indian Premier League clash here on Sunday.

Both teams head into the contest on the back of morale-boosting away wins.

GT sealed a thrilling one-run victory over Delhi Capitals for their first win of the season, while LSG registered two impressive wins on the road against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders.

However, LSG have struggled to turn the Ekana Cricket Stadium into a fortress.

They lost six of their eight matches here last season, including five in a row, en route to a seventh-place finish, and overall, have managed just nine wins from 22 games at the venue.

This season too, they started with a batting collapse at home, getting bowled out for 141 in the six-wicket loss to DC.

With this being only their second home game this year, LSG will be desperate to set the record straight.

The team, though, will not be short on confidence after back-to-back away wins.

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The last outing against KKR was particularly special, marking the emergence of a new 'finisher' in Mukul.

The unheralded 21-year-old from Rajasthan lit up the stage with a stunning six-hitting display, powered by lightning bat speed and a wide range of strokes, including the trademark helicopter shot of his idol, MS Dhoni, to emerge as the latest IPL sensation.

Another positive is the return to form of Ayush Badoni, who struck a half-century against KKR to set up the chase.

Badoni being among runs adds depth to an already formidable top-five featuring Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, skipper Rishabh Pant and Nicholas Pooran.

With this being an afternoon match, the contest against Gujarat's spin duo of Rashid Khan and Washington Sundar on a surface expected to be slow and offer variable bounce could prove decisive.

Rashid has been back to his best in the previous game against DC, returning with Player-of-the-Match figures of 3/17 that made the difference in their one-run win.

Amid criticism that opposition batters had begun to decode his variations, Rashid responded strongly with a vintage display in the middle overs, with his wickets including that of Delhi's breakout star Sameer Rizvi for a golden duck after three successive fifties.

There has also been positive news on the batting front for GT, with England veteran Jos Buttler returning to form with a 27-ball 52, while skipper Shubman Gill marked his comeback from injury with a sparkling 70 at the top.

LSG Vs GT Preview, IPL 2026: Squads

Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant (c), Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Mukul Choudhary, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahamad, Arshin Kulkarni, Ayush Badoni, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, M. Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Prince Yadav, Arjun Tendulkar, Anrich Nortje, Naman Tiwari, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan.

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Shahrukh Khan, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Tom Banton, Glenn Phillips, Jason Holder, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Arshad Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Manav Suthar, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma, Luke Wood, Prithvi Raj Yarra.

Match starts: 3.30pm.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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