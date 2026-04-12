LSG Vs GT, IPL 2026: Check Lucknow's Hourly Weather Forecast For Today's Indian Premier League Match

Summary of this article
Temperatures around 35-37°C could test players, especially in the first innings
No rain expected, ensuring a full uninterrupted contest
Evening dew likely to aid chasing teams and impact bowling control
Lucknow Super Giants lock horns with Gujarat Titans in Match 19 of IPL 2026 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, with both teams looking to strengthen their position in the points table.
LSG have shown better early momentum with two wins in three games, while GT are still finding consistency with one win from three matches, making this a key contest for both sides.
The battle between the two teams has been closely fought historically, with Gujarat Titans leading the head-to-head record 4-3. LSG come into this game after a strong all-round display in their previous outing, but their top order continues to be under scrutiny due to inconsistent starts.
Gujarat, meanwhile, will depend heavily on their experienced core, with Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler expected to anchor the batting, while Rashid Khan remains their biggest weapon in the middle overs.
The Ekana surface is known for assisting bowlers, especially spinners, with average scores hovering around the 170 mark. The pitch tends to slow down as the game progresses, making stroke play difficult in the second innings.
Teams chasing have had a slight edge here, but execution in the middle overs will be crucial. With both teams possessing match-winners across departments, this game is likely to go down to the wire.
LSG Vs GT, IPL 2026: Lucknow's Hourly Weather
Weather conditions in Lucknow are expected to remain hot and dry throughout the match, with temperatures starting around 35°C and gradually dipping to 29°C in the evening. Clear skies are forecast, ensuring no interruptions, while humidity levels are likely to stay moderate. Dew could come into play later in the night, potentially aiding chasing teams, which makes the toss an important factor in this contest.
LSG Vs GT, IPL 2026: Squads
Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Matthew Breetzke, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mayank Yadav, Himmat Singh, Anrich Nortje, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Akash Maharaj Singh, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari, George Linde, Josh Inglis
Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, Jason Holder, Manav Suthar, Jayant Yadav, Anuj Rawat, Ishant Sharma, Luke Wood, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Tom Banton, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu
When and where is the LSG vs GT match?
The match takes place on April 12, 2026, at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. It starts at 3:30 PM IST.
What is the head-to-head record between LSG and GT?
Overall, Gujarat Titans lead with 4 wins, while LSG have 3 wins.
How to watch the LSG vs GT match?
This match can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network.