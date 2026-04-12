LSG Vs GT Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today’s Indian Premier League Match

Summary of this article
Gujarat Titans hold a slight edge with stronger core and 53% win probability
LSG rely on home advantage but need better powerplay starts
Expect a close contest with match likely decided in final overs
Lucknow Super Giants take on Gujarat Titans in Match 19 of IPL 2026 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, with both sides entering the contest on the back of thrilling last-ball wins.
LSG currently sit fifth on the points table with 2 wins from 3 matches (4 points), while GT have had a mixed start with 1 win and 2 losses (2 points), making this clash crucial for early momentum in the tournament.
The rivalry between the two teams has been tightly contested, with GT holding a slight edge 4-3 in seven meetings. However, recent momentum favours LSG, who have won their last two matches, including a dramatic chase powered by Mukul Choudhary’s 54 off 27 balls.
That said, LSG’s powerplay struggles remain a concern, with scores of 48/2, 53/1, and 56/2 in their last three matches, highlighting inconsistent starts at the top.
Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, rely on their experienced core, with players like Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler leading the charge. They recently pulled off a dramatic one-run win, underlining their ability to handle pressure situations.
The Ekana surface is expected to be slow and two-paced, offering assistance to bowlers, especially spinners, with chasing teams historically enjoying success here. With both teams evenly matched on paper and recent games decided by fine margins, this contest promises another closely fought battle.
LSG Vs GT, IPL 2026: Match Prediction
Gujarat Titans head into this clash as slight favourites, with predictive models giving them a 53% chance of winning compared to LSG’s 47%. GT’s edge comes from their more settled core and match-winners like Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler, while LSG’s inconsistent powerplay remains a concern. However, playing at home with better recent momentum, Lucknow Super Giants are more than capable of flipping the script in what promises to be a closely contested encounter.
LSG Vs GT, IPL 2026: Predicted XIs
LSG: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi
Impact Player: Prince Yadav
GT: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (w), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna
Impact Player: Prasidh Krishna
Who will be the favourites in LSG vs GT match today?
GT have 53% chance of winning against LSG today.
When are where LSG vs GT match be played?
The match between LSG and GT will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, on April 12.