LSG Vs GT Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today’s Indian Premier League Match

LSG Vs GT, IPL 2026: Match Prediction

Gujarat Titans head into this clash as slight favourites, with predictive models giving them a 53% chance of winning compared to LSG’s 47%. GT’s edge comes from their more settled core and match-winners like Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler, while LSG’s inconsistent powerplay remains a concern. However, playing at home with better recent momentum, Lucknow Super Giants are more than capable of flipping the script in what promises to be a closely contested encounter.