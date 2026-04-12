MI Vs RCB Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Match 20; Check Head-To-Head Stats

Summary of this article
Mumbai Indians welcome Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026 match number 20
Number of feisty head-to-head battle's coming up
Match facts available below
The Indian Premier League fever has officially taken over and today we have a mouth watering clash coming up between 5-time winners Mumbai Indians and reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match number 20 at the Wankhede Stadium.
This has become one of the most important and awaited fixtures in IPL, specifically because of the head-to-head individual battles. There will be a number of match-ups but the one that everyone is waiting for is between former India captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.
The duo has won India countless matches in the past and whenever they are up against each other in the IPL, it's always a sight to watch. The battle will also be between MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli.
Who can forget Bumrah's IPL debut against RCB back in 2013? He had not only scalped figures of 3/32 but also took the prized wicket of the then Bengaluru captain with an lbw for just 24 runs.
That was the stage where Jasprit Bumrah announced himself to the world before going on to become one of the most successful players in IPL history, winning a record five titles.
The one-on-one battle will also be between MI opener Rohit Sharma and Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood. On the international scene, these two players have come up against each other quite a lot of times while representing their national teams.
It will also be an homecoming moment for RCB's power hitter Tim David, who represented MI for 3 seasons and for Krunal Pandya, whose cricketing career took off with the franchise.
Last but not the least, the captain vs captain battle between Hardik Pandya and Rajat Patidar.
Both of them have one thing in common, which is that they won the IPL title on their debut seasons as captains - Pandya in 2022 with the Gujarat Titans and Patidar with RCB last year.
MI Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Match Facts
Time: 7:30PM (IST)
Captains: Rajat Patidar (RCB), Hardik Pandya (MI)
On-field Umpires: Kannur Swaroopanand, Virender Sharma
TV Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
Reserve Umpire: Mohit Krishnadas
Match Referee: Narayanan Kutty
Current Standings: LSG (5th), GT (7th)
MI Vs RCB Match Facts, IPL 2026: Head-To-Head
Total matches - 34
MI wins - 19
RCB wins - 15
MI Vs RCB Match Facts, IPL 2026: Squads
MI: Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton, Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Mitchell Santner, Sherfane Rutherford, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Markande, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Atharva Ankolekar, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar.
RCB: Rajat Patidar (captain), Virat Kohli, Tim David, Jacob Bethell, Romario Shepherd, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara, Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Dar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jordan Cox, Suyash Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Swapnil Singh, Jacob Duffy, Kanishk Chouhan, Abhinandan Singh, Mangesh Yadav, Phil Salt, Satvik Deswal, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra.