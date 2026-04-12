Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi Live Score, Badminton Asia Championships: Indian Giant-Killer Faces World No. 2 In Final

Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi Live Score, Badminton Asia Championships Final: Why are we calling Ayush Shetty a 'Giant Killer'?
What a semifinal that was. Ayush Shetty pulled off a stunning comeback against world No. 1 Kunlavut Vitidsarn, showing real composure under pressure. After dropping the first game 10-21, the Indian fought back brilliantly, taking the next two 21-19, 21-17 to seal a memorable win.
He looked down and out early, but once he found his rhythm, there was no stopping him. Point by point, Shetty grew into the match, taking control of the rallies and finishing stronger when it mattered most, earning the tag of 'Giant Killer'.
Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi Live Score, Badminton Asia Championships Final: Live Streaming?
The Ayush Shetty vs Shi Yu Qi, Badminton Asia Championships 2026 men's singles final will be live streamed on Badminton Asia's official Facebook page in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.
Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi Live Score, Badminton Asia Championships Final: Start Time?
All set for the big final as Ayush Shetty takes on Shi Yu Qi at 1:00 PM which will be played in Ningbo, China. A historic moment awaits, can the Indian youngster rise to the occasion?
Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi Live Score, Badminton Asia Championships Final: Welcome!
Good afternoon, badminton fans! This is the start of our live blog covering Ayush Shetty’s Badminton Aisa Championship final clash against Shi Yuqi. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and tidbits.