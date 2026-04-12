Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi Live Score, Badminton Asia Championships: Indian Giant-Killer Faces World No. 2 In Final

File photo of Ayush Shetty | Photo: X/BAI_Media

Ayush Shetty faces China’s Shi Yu Qi in the men’s singles final of the Badminton Asia Championships 2026, with the Indian youngster eyeing a historic title. Ranked World No. 25, Shetty has been the standout performer of the tournament, defeating top-ranked opponents, including the world No. 1, to reach the summit clash. He now takes on Shi Yu Qi, the World No. 2 and one of the most consistent players on the circuit, who has cruised into the final with dominant performances. With India’s long wait for a men’s singles Asian crown at stake, Shetty’s fearless form sets up an exciting battle against the experienced Chinese star.

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12 Apr 2026, 12:52:36 pm IST Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi Live Score, Badminton Asia Championships Final: Why are we calling Ayush Shetty a 'Giant Killer'? What a semifinal that was. Ayush Shetty pulled off a stunning comeback against world No. 1 Kunlavut Vitidsarn, showing real composure under pressure. After dropping the first game 10-21, the Indian fought back brilliantly, taking the next two 21-19, 21-17 to seal a memorable win. He looked down and out early, but once he found his rhythm, there was no stopping him. Point by point, Shetty grew into the match, taking control of the rallies and finishing stronger when it mattered most, earning the tag of 'Giant Killer'.

12 Apr 2026, 12:50:00 pm IST Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi Live Score, Badminton Asia Championships Final: Live Streaming? The Ayush Shetty vs Shi Yu Qi, Badminton Asia Championships 2026 men's singles final will be live streamed on Badminton Asia's official Facebook page in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

12 Apr 2026, 12:47:22 pm IST Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi Live Score, Badminton Asia Championships Final: Start Time? All set for the big final as Ayush Shetty takes on Shi Yu Qi at 1:00 PM which will be played in Ningbo, China. A historic moment awaits, can the Indian youngster rise to the occasion?