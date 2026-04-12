Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi Preivew, Badminton Asia Championships: Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Here is all you need to know about the Badminton Asia Championships 2026 men's singles final between Ayush Shetty and Shi Yu Qi: preview, head-to-head record and live streaming information

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Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi Preivew, Badminton Asia Championships: Live Streaming
Ayush Shetty in action during the men's singles quarter-finals at the Badminton Asia Championships 2026. Photo: Badminton Asia Championships
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Ayush Shetty reaches historic Badminton Asia Championships final after stunning upsets

  • Shi Yu Qi enters as world No. 2 and firm favourite for the title

  • Shetty aims to overturn head-to-head deficit with fearless form

Ayush Shetty is on the brink of scripting history as he prepares to face China’s Shi Yu Qi in the final of the Badminton Asia Championships 2026. The 20-year-old Indian has been the standout performer of the tournament, pulling off a series of stunning upsets to reach the summit clash.

Ranked World No. 25, Shetty has already defeated multiple top-ranked opponents, including a victory over the reigning world No. 1 en route to the final.

This final presents a massive challenge, as Shi Yu Qi comes in as one of the most accomplished players on the circuit. The Chinese star, currently ranked World No. 2, is also the reigning world champion and has consistently dominated elite tournaments over the past year.

His experience on big stages and ability to handle pressure make him the favourite heading into the clash.

However, Shetty’s fearless run has made this a contest to watch. From defeating players like Jonatan Christie and Kunlavut Vitidsarn to reaching India’s first men’s singles final in over six decades, the youngster has shown remarkable composure.

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If he maintains his aggressive yet controlled style, he could pose a serious threat and potentially end India’s long wait for a title.

Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi: Head-To-Head Record

Ayush Shetty and Shi Yu Qi have faced each other twice on the international circuit so far. The Chinese shuttler holds a clear edge, having won both encounters, while Shetty is yet to register a victory against him.

Across those matches, Shi Yu Qi has dominated in terms of overall sets won as well, underlining his superiority in their previous meetings. While the head-to-head record favours the Chinese star, Shetty’s current form suggests he could challenge that trend in their upcoming clash.

Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi, Badminton Asia Championships Final: Live Streaming Info

Q

When will the Ayush Shetty vs Shi Yu Qi, Badminton Asia Championships 2026 men's singles final be played?

A

The Ayush Shetty vs Shi Yu Qi, Badminton Asia Championships 2026 men's singles semi-final will be played on Sunday, April 12. The match will start at 1:00 pm IST.

Q

Where will the Ayush Shetty vs Shi Yu Qi, Badminton Asia Championships 2026 men's singles final be played?

A

The Ayush Shetty vs Shi Yu Qi, Badminton Asia Championships 2026 men's singles final will be played in Ningbo, China.

Q

Where will the Ayush Shetty vs Shi Yu Qi, Badminton Asia Championships 2026 men's singles final be telecast and live streamed?

A

The Ayush Shetty vs Shi Yu Qi, Badminton Asia Championships 2026 men's singles final will be live streamed on Badminton Asia's official Facebook page in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

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