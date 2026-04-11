Ayush Shetty Vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: 20-Year-Old Becomes 2nd Indian To Reach Final

Summary of this article
Ayush Shetty beats Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the semis of Badminton Asia Championships 2026
Shetty's giant killing spree previously saw him beat two players from the top 10
The 20-year-old becomes just the 2nd Indian to reach the final of this tournament
Indian shuttler Ayush Shetty's gritty run continues as he defeated World no.1 Kunlavut Vitidsarn in a hard fought 3 set battle to qualify for the Final of the Badminton Asia Championships 2026 in Ningbo, China.
The 20-year-old has showcased an outstanding level of consistency in the tournament, beating higher ranked players in all of the knockout games, including the likes of Jordan Christie (WR 5) and S.F Li (WR 7) in the last 16 and 8 rounds.
Ayush Shetty will now await the winner of the 2nd semi-final between Chinese Taipei's T.C. Chou and local boy Y.Q. Shi.
More to follow.