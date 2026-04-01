IPL 2026 Stats: Who Are Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders After CSK Vs DC, Match 18?

Chennai Super Kings thumped Delhi Capitals in match 18 of IPL 2026 courtesy to some all-round performances by the batters and bowlers which led to some changes in the Orange Cap, Purple Cap leaderboards in the process

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Vikas Patwal
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Indian Premier League Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
dRajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates his fifty runs uring the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, India. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is the current holder of the Orange Cap with 200 runs in four matches

  • Ravi Bishnoi possesses Purple Cap with nine wickets from four games

  • Sanju Samson made an entry in list of top ten batters in contention for the Orange Cap after a scintillating hundred against DC

It was a double header Saturday in the Indian Premier League, and in line with the ongoing trend, both the matches turned out to be high-scoring.

In the afternoon, where Punjab Kings made short work of the 220-run target set by Sunrisers Hyderabad, chasing it down with 6 wickets in hand and seven balls to spare.

At night, Chennai Super Kings breached the 200-run mark for the third time in the day, while Delhi Capitals were restricted to just 15 runs short of it.

Amid the runs galore, the Orange Cup lies with the 15-year-old teen prodigy, who has clobbered 200 runs in 4 matches at an astonishing strike rate of 266.66.

He is followed by the South African hard-hitter Heinrich Klaasen, who climbed to the 2nd spot with 184 runs in 4 matches after a 39-run innings today against PBKS.

T20 World Cup hero, Sanju Samson, who had a quiet start to this year's IPL, finally came into his own and smashed a blasting 115 not out to guide CSK to their first win. With this knock, he climbed to the 9th spot in the list of highest run-getters of IPL 2026 with 137 runs in four matches.

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On the bowling front, RR's Ravi Bishoi is still leading the charts with 9 wickets in four matches at an impressive average of 12.66 and economy of 8.76.

While, Bishnoi at the summit, Anshul Kamboj is also not behind as the Haryana cricket scalped three wickets against DC today to climb second in the list, with 8 wickets in four matches at an average of 19.62.

Interestingly, in a country which is known to favour spinner and a format where spinner were touted as the highest wicket-takers, only two spinners are there in the top 15 of the list highest wicket-takers in IPL 2026

For more details on the top five run-scorers and wicket-takers, check out Outlook's dedicated IPL 2026 stats page.

Q

Who won in the match between CSK and DC?

A

CSK beat DC by 23 runs in match 18 of IPL 2026

Q

Who won in the match between PBKS and SRH?

A

PBKS thrashed SRH by 6 wickets in match 17 of IPL 2026?

Q

How much runs did Sanju Samson scored against DC?

A

Sanju Samson slammed 115 not out against DC at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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