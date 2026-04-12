Kerala Assembly Polls: Stand-off after EC Observer seeks change to EVM strong-room security rules

A dispute over the storage security of electronic voting machines in Kerala’s Kottayam district led to a tense stand-off after a Central Observer reportedly tried to alter the state’s established locking procedures

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EVMs kept at strong room after polls
Representative Image: EVMs kept at strong room after polls Photo: PTI
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  • Officials said CISF personnel and local election staff clashed over instructions to change the strong-room key system.

  • Kerala authorities insisted on retaining the dual-lock arrangement, with separate keys held by the RO and ARO.

  • The issue was later resolved, and the original security protocol was restored ahead of vote counting on May 4.

An attempt by a Central Observer to change Kerala’s established strong-room locking procedure led to a tense stand-off on Thursday evening in Kottayam, with officials alleging that CISF personnel pointed weapons at local election staff.

The incident took place at Baselios College, where electronic voting machines (EVMs) for the Vaikom constituency are being stored in a designated strong room, according to officials from the office of Kerala’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

Ranjit Kumar Sinha, a 2005-batch IAS officer appointed by the Election Commission of India as Central Observer for the Kaduthuruthy, Vaikom (SC) and Ettumanoor constituencies, reportedly instructed officials after polling on April 9 to seal the keys to the strong room locks and leave them attached to the doors, while spare copies would remain with election staff. He is said to have described the arrangement as common practice in states such as West Bengal and Assam.

Kerala officials objected, stating that the state follows a dual-lock system in which the Returning Officer (RO) keeps one key and the Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) holds the other. This ensures the room can only be opened when both are present. They said the observer’s directive would have undermined that safeguard.

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The proposed change was reportedly challenged by Kottayam West Police on security grounds, as well as by the Returning Officer. Separate complaints were also submitted by Ettumanoor UDF candidate Nattakam Suresh and election agent G Gopakumar to District Collector Chetan Kumar Meena and Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar.

Officials said tensions rose when attempts were made to restore the original locking procedure, with CISF personnel acting on the observer’s instructions while state police and election officers resisted the move. The dispute was later resolved following discussions between the observer and the District Collector.

The matter ended with an agreement to continue Kerala’s existing system, with the keys returned to the RO and ARO. The strong room was then further secured with additional reinforcements, including plywood sheets and a wooden plank.

CEO Kelkar said the EVMs and VVPAT machines had been placed in storage in the presence of candidates or their representatives under the supervision of central observers. He added that the entire process was filmed, while a two-layer armed security arrangement and CCTV monitoring had been put in place. Candidates were also invited to nominate representatives to watch the security arrangements from outside the inner perimeter.

He said the strong rooms would be opened on counting day in the presence of candidates or their representatives and central observers, with full video recording. Votes for the Vaikom (SC) constituency in Kottayam district are due to be counted on May 4.

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