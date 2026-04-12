Kerala Assembly Polls: Stand-off after EC Observer seeks change to EVM strong-room security rules

Ranjit Kumar Sinha, a 2005-batch IAS officer appointed by the Election Commission of India as Central Observer for the Kaduthuruthy, Vaikom (SC) and Ettumanoor constituencies, reportedly instructed officials after polling on April 9 to seal the keys to the strong room locks and leave them attached to the doors, while spare copies would remain with election staff. He is said to have described the arrangement as common practice in states such as West Bengal and Assam.