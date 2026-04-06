20-Year-Old Engineering Student Dies After Basketball Stand Falls On Him At A Prestigious Pune College

The deceased, Vishal Sharma was a second-year student of maritime engineering in the popular olani Maritime Institute in Maval, Pune

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
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Tragic incident in Pune
20-year-old boy dies in Pune college after basketball stands falls on him Photo: Getty Images; Representational Image
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • 20-year-old Vishal Verma studying maritime engineering in Pune dies after basketball structure falls on him

  • He sustained grave injuries on his head and was declared upon reaching hospital

  • The tragic incident has caused a huge uproar among students and their families of the instiute

A tragic incident has caused widespread outrage in Pune, after a 20-year-old engineering student died from a basketball stand falling on his head. The shocking turn of events has angered the local public, while police are carrying out the investigation into this matter.

It all happened when Vishal Verma, a second-year student of the renowned Tolani Maritime Institute in Maval, Pune, was playing on the basketball court. While attempting a pull-up on a frame, the structure collapsed, resulting in the entire heavy iron stand falling on the boy.

Vishal sustained grave injuries to his head and was soaked in blood when he was taken to the MIMER Hospital in Talegaon, but was declared dead by the doctors upon arrival.

The grave negligence in the maintenance of sports infrastructure at such a prestigious institution in Pune has made the students furious, leading to a huge uproar after the incident.

A team of Ambi MIDC police arrived at the location after receiving news of the incident and conducted a panchnama. An investigation is also being conducted on whether the basketball stand fell due to fitting issues or rust.

Principal Of The Institution Issues Initial Statement

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While speaking to IANS, the principal of Tolani Maritime Institute has given his initial reaction on the incident, confirming that the administration will carry out an internal investigation to find out any negligence on their part.

Principal Sanjin Kanoongo said, "A young boy lost his life while attempting pull-ups on the basketball court. The entire frame fell on him, causing serious head injuries. He was then taken to the hospital in a faculty vehicle. We will investigate any negligence on the part of the administration and find out where the mistake occurred."

Police Investigating On The Matter

Police Inspector Santosh Patil goes initial details regarding the tragic incident. He also assured that an FIR has been registered in the matter and the investigation has been started.

Police Inspector Santosh Patil said, "Vishal Verma, a second-year Marine Engineering student at Tolani Institute, was going for a morning jog towards his hostel when he reached the basketball ground. He died after being hit by a pole. An FIR has been registered in the matter and further investigation is underway."

Q

Who was the boy who died in tragic incident in Pune college?

A

Vishal Verma, a 20-year-old maritime engineering student died after a basketball stand fell on him.

Q

Where was Vishal Verma studying?

A

Vishal Verma was studying in the prestigious Tolani Maritime Institute of Pune.

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