Iran-US Ceasefire Talks In Islamabad LIVE: Trilateral talks In Islamabad In Progress

Are we nearing ceasefire as trilateral meeting between Iran, the U.S. and Pakistan is in progress

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Iran’s foreign minister stated that safe passage would be possible through coordination with its armed forces. Negotiations between the sides are expected to begin Friday in Islamabad.
Iran-US Ceasefire Talks In Islamabad LIVE: U.S. Vice President JD Vance held talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday, as Washington explored avenues for easing tensions in West Asia, with special envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner also joining the discussions. The meeting comes as Pakistan reiterated its willingness to facilitate dialogue and expressed hope that U.S.–Iran engagement could pave the way for a durable regional peace. Iran demanded a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of its frozen assets as preconditions for negotiations. On Friday (April 10, 2026), U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance cautioned Tehran against attempting to “play” the United States. At the same time, U.S. President Donald Trump said the Strait of Hormuz would remain open “with or without” Iran’s cooperation, adding that his primary objective at the Islamabad talks was to ensure that the Islamic republic does not obtain a nuclear weapon.
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Iran-US Ceasefire Talks In Islamabad LIVE: Trump using social media to try to ‘inject himself’ into Islamabad talks

The U.S. delegation in Islamabad appears to be adopting a more measured approach than the rhetoric being projected by the president in Washington.

President Donald Trump, however, has continued to insert himself into the discussions through posts on social media. In his latest message, he criticised U.S. media outlets as the “fake news media” while highlighting what he considers key developments.

He claimed that the United States had “completely destroyed” Iran’s military capabilities, including its navy and air force, and asserted that Iran’s leadership was “dead.” Trump also said the Strait of Hormuz would soon reopen, adding that ships were already heading to the United States to “load up.”

Iran-US Ceasefire Talks In Islamabad LIVE: Iranian FM spokesperson calls out US media double standards

“While US authorities accuse Iran of lacking ‘good faith’ … elements within the US policy space are outright recommending the assassination of Iranian negotiators in the event that negotiations fail,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei has said in a social media post.

In the post, Baghaei shared a screenshot of an opinion piece published by The Washington Post in which the author said “Iran’s leaders must be made to understand that their lives literally depend on reaching a negotiated settlement to Trump’s liking.”

Iran-US Ceasefire Talks In Islamabad LIVE: Palestinian man killed by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank

A Palestinian man has been killed by Israeli settlers during an attack on the village of Deir Jarir, east of Ramallah, the Wafa news agency reports.

Citing the Palestinian Ministry of Health, Wafa said that 23-year-old Ali Majed Hamadneh was fatally shot in the back.

He was transported to the Palestine Medical Complex, where he was later pronounced dead, Wafa reported.

Iran-US Ceasefire Talks In Islamabad LIVE: Five killed in more Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon: State media

Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) has reported more Israeli attacks in the south of the country, including a strike that killed at least five people.

The deadly attack took place in Tefahta, where “enemy drones” are still flying overhead, said NNA.

It said another strike also injured a paramedic responding to the scene of an initial attack in the town that killed five people.

Other air raids also occurred in the towns of Seddiqine, Tibnin and Dibbine, NNA reported, without mentioning casualties.

Iran-US Ceasefire Talks In Islamabad LIVE:  312 stranded Indian fishermen in Iran return home via Armenia

A group of 312 Indian fishermen, who were stranded in Iran amid escalating regional tensions, returned to India through Armenia, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said today.

The fresh batch was brought back home a week after 345 Indian fishermen were evacuated from Iran.

The External Affairs Minister thanked his Armenian counterpart, Ararat Mirzoyan, for Armenia’s assistance in return for the Indian nationals.

“Another 312 Indian fishermen safely evacuated from Iran to India through Armenia. Thank the Government of Armenia and my friend @AraratMirzoyan for making it possible,” Mr. Jaishankar said on social media.

-PTI

Enveloped by Darkness: A plume of smoke caused by an Iranian strike is seen in the background of an Emirates plane parked at the Dubai International Airport on March 1, 2026 - | Photo: AP
The Gulf Widens: West Asia Faces No-Win Scenario as War On Iran Raises Fears of Instability

BY Iftikhar Gilani

Iran-US Ceasefire Talks In Islamabad LIVE:  Lebanese PM says postponing trip to US

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam has postponed his planned visit to the United Nations and the United States, citing the “current internal situation” in Lebanon.

The announcement comes ahead of expected talks between Israeli and Lebanese officials in the United States next week.

Meanwhile, Lebanese lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah, affiliated with Hezbollah, said the group opposes any direct negotiations between Lebanon and Israel. In a statement, he described the move as a “clear violation of the national pact, the constitution and Lebanese laws,” warning that it could deepen domestic divisions at a time when Lebanon needs unity to confront Israel’s actions and maintain civil peace.

Iran-US Ceasefire Talks In Islamabad LIVE:  Trump claims US is clearing mines in strait of Hormuz

In a post on his Truth Social app, the US president said Iran’s minelaying ships “are also lying at the bottom of the sea”.

While claiming all of the Iranian military’s air and naval capabilities have diminished and its missiles and drones “have been largely obliterated”, Trump added:

The only thing they have going is the threat that a ship may “bunk” into one of their sea mines which, by the way, all 28 of their mine dropper boats are also lying at the bottom of the sea. We’re now starting the process of clearing out the Strait of Hormuz as a favor to Countries all over the World, including China, Japan, South Korea, France, Germany, and many others. Incredibly, they don’t have the Courage or Will to do this work themselves.

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