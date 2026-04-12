SC to Hear Pleas on Bengal Voter Roll Freeze, SIR Row Today

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a batch of pleas about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound West Bengal.



A panel made up of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi would hear the pleas in accordance with the highest court's April 13 cause list.



On April 10, the top court had agreed to hear on April 13 a fresh plea along with pending ones challenging the freezing of electoral rolls by the Election Commission ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in West Bengal.