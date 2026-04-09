SIR In Bengal: NIA Registers 12 FIRs To Probe Gherao Of Judicial Officers In Malda

In a late-night statement, the NIA said it has "re-registered 07 FIRs of PS Mothabari and 05 FIRs of PS Kalichak of District Malda, West Bengal for investigation", in compliance with a Supreme Court order dated April 6, "relating to the safety and security of judicial officers deputed for work relating to SIR of electoral rolls in Malda in West Bengal and related law-and-order incidents".