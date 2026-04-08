After 91 Lakh Names Deleted, Mamata Warns BJP And EC Of Moving To Court

Criticising the poll panel over the SIR process, the TMC supremo said, "We will fight legally to get the names included on the list as per the Constitution. If people cannot cast their votes, what is the need to frame the tribunal? And then you are saying that the list has been frozen. What is this? We will challenge it and try to understand it." Addressing a poll rally at Arambagh in Hooghly district, the TMC supremo accused the saffron party of trying to manipulate the electoral rolls and offering money to woo voters.