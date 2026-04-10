West Bengal SIR: SC To Consider Plea Against ECI’s Decision to Freeze Electoral Rolls Ahead of Polls

Supreme Court agrees to hear fresh plea along with pending matters on April 13, after ECI froze rolls on April 9 despite ongoing appeals in the Special Intensive Revision exercise

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Published at:
Supreme Court
Supreme Court Photo: Representative Image
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • The Supreme Court on Friday (April 10, 2026) agreed to consider a fresh plea challenging the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) decision to freeze electoral rolls in West Bengal ahead of the Assembly elections.

  • The plea will be heard on April 13 along with other pending petitions related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

  • ECI had frozen the rolls on April 9 for the first phase of polls (scheduled for April 23), following adjudication that led to the exclusion of nearly 27 lakh voters.

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear on April 13 a fresh plea along with pending petitions challenging the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) decision to freeze the electoral rolls in West Bengal ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

The issue was mentioned before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul Pancholi. Counsel highlighted that despite multiple appeals pending on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the ECI proceeded to freeze the rolls on April 9.

Justice Bagchi observed that the court would consider the freezing issue on April 13 and pass appropriate orders if necessary.

The development comes days after the ECI finalised and froze the electoral rolls for the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly polls. Nearly 27 lakh names were reportedly deleted following adjudication by judicial officers during the SIR exercise, with over 45% of the disposed cases resulting in exclusions.

Related Content
NIA - Representative Image
SIR In Bengal: NIA Registers 12 FIRs To Probe Gherao Of Judicial Officers In Malda
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | - PTI
After 91 Lakh Names Deleted, Mamata Warns BJP And EC Of Moving To Court
Mamata Banerjee Urges Voters to ‘Take Revenge’ Over Electoral Roll Deletions - Representative Image
Mamata Banerjee Urges Voters to ‘Take Revenge’ Over Electoral Roll Deletions
Demanding Answers: Mamata Banerjee at the LPG-CNG protest in Kolkata - | Photo: Sandipan Chatterjee
The Perpetual Warrior: Didi In Her Favourite Shoes
Related Content

West Bengal is set to hold Assembly elections in two phases — on April 23 and April 29 — with results expected on May 4. The SIR process, aimed at cleaning up the electoral rolls by verifying entries and removing duplicates or ineligible voters, has been mired in controversy, with the state government and petitioners raising concerns over mass deletions and the limited time for appeals.

Earlier hearings saw the Supreme Court declining pleas to delay the freezing of rolls or grant interim voting rights to excluded voters whose appeals are still pending before 19 appellate tribunals. The court had emphasised that tribunal hearings cannot be rushed and that the rolls must be frozen at some point to facilitate smooth conduct of elections.

The fresh plea is expected to focus on the impact of the freezing date on pending appeals and whether further relief can be provided to genuine voters who may have been left out due to procedural issues.

The ECI has maintained that the SIR exercise was conducted transparently with judicial oversight to ensure a clean and accurate voters’ list. Political parties, however, have raised questions about the scale of deletions and its potential effect on voter turnout.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. KKR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Watch Mukul Choudhary's 'Incredible' Chopper Six Over Covers - Here's How He Helped Lucknow Win

  2. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Weather Forecast In Guwahati For Match Number 16

  3. IPL 2026: DDCA Director Anand Verma Alleges Ticket Fraud At Arun Jaitley Stadium - Report

  4. KKR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane Suffers 'Rishabh Pant' Esque Bat-Slip, Still Clears Boundary - Watch

  5. IPL 2026: Shubman Gill Fined INR 12 Lakh For Slow Over-Rate After GT’s Thriller Win Over DC

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aishi Das: A New Zealand Teen Carrying Forward Her Father's Tennis Dream From Punjab

  2. Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Daniil Medvedev Destroys Racket After Double Bagel Loss To Matteo Berrettini – Watch

  3. Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Vishal Uppal Urges ‘More Heart’ After India’s 1-2 Defeat To Thailand

  4. India Vs Thailand, Billie Jean King Cup: Unforced Errors Haunt Vaishnavi; Rain Halts Sahaja's Match

  5. India At Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Asia-Oceania Group I Preview, Teams, Format - All You Need To Know

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Ayush Shetty Vs Jordan Christie, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Indian Shuttler Slays World No. 4 To Enter Semis

  4. Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Ayush Shetty Reaches Quarters; Sindhu And Prannoy Knocked Out

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Live Streaming, Badminton Asia Championship 2026: Watch Indian Players In Action Today

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Assembly Elections 2026: Voting Ends In Assam At 84.42% Turnout, Kerala Sees 77.4% Turnout Till 5 PM

  2. Dance Of Democracy: Streets Abuzz As People Cast Their Votes In Kerala, Assam And Puducherry

  3. Day In Pics: April 09, 2026

  4. Air India Flight From Mumbai To Bengaluru Returns After Engine Stall, Crew Declares ‘PAN PAN’

  5. Assembly Elections 2026: Opinion Polls Show Kerala on a Knife’s Edge

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. IMF Warns Iran War Will Have Lasting Economic Scars, Even With A Potential Ceasefire

  2. US-Israel-Iran War News Updates: Iran Closes Strait Of Hormuz After Israeli Attacks On Lebanon

  3. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  4. War From An Ocean Away

  5. The Gulf Widens: West Asia Faces No-Win Scenario as War On Iran Raises Fears of Instability

Latest Stories

  1. US Israel Iran War: Starmer, Trump Discuss ‘Practical Plan’ To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz

  2. Melania Trump Rejects Epstein Link, Calls Allegations ‘Baseless Smears’

  3. Putin Announces Ceasefire For Orthodox Easter, Zelenskyy Agrees

  4. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 22: Ranveer Singh's Film Remains Steady, Crosses Rs 1665 Crore Mark Worldwide

  5. Vijay's Jana Nayagan Leaked Online Before Tamil Nadu Polls; Fans and Industry React Angrily

  6. Assembly Elections 2026: Voting Ends In Assam At 84.42% Turnout, Kerala Sees 77.4% Turnout Till 5 PM

  7. IMF Warns Iran War Will Have Lasting Economic Scars, Even With A Potential Ceasefire

  8. Slogans for Nishant Kumar in Nitish Kumar’s Presence Trigger Fresh CM Debate in Bihar