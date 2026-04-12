UFC 327: Carlos Ulberg Shocks The World In Presidential Presence At The Kaseya Center - In Pics

At UFC 327 on Saturday night, Carlos Ulberg defied the odds to become the undisputed light heavyweight champion, knocking out Jiri Prochazka at 3:45 of the first round. Despite suffering a severe knee injury in the opening minutes, Ulberg landed a clinical left hook that ended the contest instantly. Watching from cageside, President Donald Trump joined UFC President Dana White as the promotion announced a high-stakes heavyweight clash for the upcoming UFC Freedom 250. Other notable victories included Azamat Murzakanov’s TKO of Paulo Costa and a vintage first-round finish by Cub Swanson, who retired following the win. See best photos below. 

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
UFC 327 Mixed Martial Arts
Carlos Ulberg, center left, of New Zealand, celebrates after defeating Jiri Prochazka, of Czechia, by TKO to win their light heavyweight title bout at a UFC 327 mixed martial arts event in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
1/6
Mixed Martial Arts Carlos Ulberg
Carlos Ulberg, of New Zealand, celebrates after defeating Jiri Prochazka, of Czechia, by TKO to win their light heavyweight title bout at a UFC 327 mixed martial arts event in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/6
Carlos Ulberg, of New Zealand
Carlos Ulberg, of New Zealand, reacts after defeating Jiri Prochazka, of Czechia, by TKO in their light heavyweight title bout at a UFC 327 mixed martial arts event in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/6
Carlos Ulberg vs Jiri Prochazka MMA
Carlos Ulberg, of New Zealand, strikes Jiri Prochazka, of Czechia, on his way to a TKO win in their light heavyweight title bout at a UFC 327 mixed martial arts event, Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/6
Jiri Prochazka vs Carlos Ulberg MMA
Carlos Ulberg, of New Zealand, strikes Jiri Prochazka, of Czechia, on his way to a TKO win in their light heavyweight title bout at a UFC 327 mixed martial arts event 2026, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/6
Jiri Prochazka vs Carlos Ulberg Mixed Martial Arts
Carlos Ulberg, left, of New Zealand, fights with Jiri Prochazka, of Czechia, in their light heavyweight title bout at a UFC 327 mixed martial arts event in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/6
UFC 327 Mixed Martial Arts Carlos Ulberg
Carlos Ulberg, of New Zealand, prepares for the start of his light heavyweight title bout against Jiri Prochazka, of Czechia, at a UFC 327 mixed martial arts event in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. LSG Vs GT Highlights, IPL 2026: Gill, Buttler, Prasidh Shine As Titans Secure Comprehensive 7-Wicket Victory

  2. LSG Vs GT, IPL 2026: Check Lucknow's Hourly Weather Forecast For Today's Indian Premier League Match

  3. MI Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Weather Forecast In Mumbai For Today's Match

  4. LSG Vs GT Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today’s Indian Premier League Match

  5. MI Vs RCB Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Match 20; Check Head-To-Head Stats

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

  2. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Sincaraz Rivalry Renewed In Bid For 27th Title

  4. Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Britain Beat Australia, Enter Finals

  5. Aishi Das: A New Zealand Teen Carrying Forward Her Father's Tennis Dream From Punjab

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Indian Prodigy’s Historic Run Ends With Silver

  4. Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, Badminton Asia Championships: Indian Shuttler's Dream Run Ends In Heartbreak

  5. Preview | Ayush Shetty Chases Badminton History, Faces China's Shi Yu Qi In BAC 2026 Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Assembly Elections 2026: For Congress In Assam, It Was a Battle Against Himanta And Hemant

  2. Assam Elections: The Significance Of Welfare Vote As The State Eyes for A Hattrick

  3. There is unease in ruling Shiv Sena, but talks of 'Operation Tiger' speculative, say Oppn leaders

  4. Day In Pics: April 10, 2026

  5. Bengal Elections: The Math Of SIR Against The Might Of Machinery

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. US-Israel War On Iran: A Civilisation At Stake

  2. US-Iran Peace Talks: JD Vance in Islamabad, Iran's Ghalibaf landed on Friday

  3. Trilateral Talks In Islamabad In Progress

  4. Beirut Blitz: Israel Signals War Over Diplomacy

  5. In Photos: Uruguay Carnival

Latest Stories

  1. Iconic Singer Asha Bhosle Passes Away At 92, Son Confirms News Of Death

  2. SC to Hear Pleas on Bengal Voter Roll Freeze, SIR Row Today

  3. The Many Ceasefires, Broken: A Timeline Of Israel’s Violations

  4. Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, Badminton Asia Championships: Indian Shuttler's Dream Run Ends In Heartbreak

  5. CSK Vs DC Highlights, IPL 2026: Sanju Samson's Dazzling Hundred Guides Chennai To Their First Win Of The Season

  6. Asha Bhosle Suffers Cardiac Arrest, Admitted To Hospital In Critical Condition - Report

  7. Trilateral Talks In Islamabad In Progress

  8. IPL 2026: How Soon Can All-Win Rajasthan Royals Qualify For Playoffs?