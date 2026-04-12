UFC 327: Carlos Ulberg Shocks The World In Presidential Presence At The Kaseya Center - In Pics
At UFC 327 on Saturday night, Carlos Ulberg defied the odds to become the undisputed light heavyweight champion, knocking out Jiri Prochazka at 3:45 of the first round. Despite suffering a severe knee injury in the opening minutes, Ulberg landed a clinical left hook that ended the contest instantly. Watching from cageside, President Donald Trump joined UFC President Dana White as the promotion announced a high-stakes heavyweight clash for the upcoming UFC Freedom 250. Other notable victories included Azamat Murzakanov’s TKO of Paulo Costa and a vintage first-round finish by Cub Swanson, who retired following the win. See best photos below.
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