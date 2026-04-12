AC Milan 0-3 Udinese Serie A 2025-26: Rossoeneri's Title Hopes Crumble Following Shock Loss To Little Zebras
AC Milan’s Serie A title hopes suffered a crushing blow on Sunday, April 12, when they suffered a 0-3 loss to Udinese at the San Siro. Despite dominating possession, the Rossoneri looked disorganized and were booed off by home fans. The disaster began in the 27th minute when Arthur Atta’s cross deflected off defender Davide Bartesaghi for an own goal. Udinese doubled their lead ten minutes later as Jurgen Ekkelenkamp headed home a precise cross. In the second half, manager Massimiliano Allegri’s tactical changes failed to spark a comeback, though Alexis Saelemaekers rattled the crossbar. The defeat was sealed in the 71st minute when Atta scored his second on a swift counter-attack. Milan now sit nine points behind leaders Inter with only six matches remaining in the season.
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