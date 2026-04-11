IPL 2026: How Soon Can All-Win Rajasthan Royals Qualify For Playoffs?

The superlative displays have raised hopes of RR's early passage to the playoffs. The table-toppers need five more wins to be absolutely certain of a playoffs berth, with 18 points. But they could well make the cut with eight total wins, or 16 points. In fact, depending on how other matches pan out and where other teams stand, even seven wins (14 points) might prove sufficient. The picture will be clearer after a few more league-phase rounds.