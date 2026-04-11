IPL 2026: How Soon Can All-Win Rajasthan Royals Qualify For Playoffs?

Summary of this article
Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets in Guwahati
RR have notched up four consecutive wins in IPL 2026
Riyan Parag's side needs five more wins to seal playoffs spot
Four games in, Rajasthan Royals (RR) could not have had a better start to their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign. Despite star wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson's departure and Riyan Parag assuming captaincy duties in the aftermath, RR have notched up four straight victories.
On Friday (April 11), it was a Vaibhav Sooryavanshi-Dhruv Jurel show that took them comfortably over the line against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Chasing the defending champions' 202-run target, the Royals rode Sooryavanshi's irrepressible fifty (78 off 26) and Jurel's unbeaten knock (81 not out off 43) to canter home in 18 overs, with six wickets intact at Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium.
The superlative displays have raised hopes of RR's early passage to the playoffs. The table-toppers need five more wins to be absolutely certain of a playoffs berth, with 18 points. But they could well make the cut with eight total wins, or 16 points. In fact, depending on how other matches pan out and where other teams stand, even seven wins (14 points) might prove sufficient. The picture will be clearer after a few more league-phase rounds.
RR's Previous Finishes
Having won the inaugural IPL edition in 2008 under the legendary Shane Warne, RR have not laid hands on the trophy since. Their next best performance came in 2022, when they reached the final but finished as runners-up.
In 2025, they were the second team to be eliminated from the league and finished the season in ninth place with four wins from 14 matches. In IPL 2024, Rajasthan qualified for the playoffs, finishing the league stage in third place with eight wins and 17 points. They beat RCB in the Eliminator but lost to SunRisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2.
What are RR's next five fixtures?
Rajasthan Royals' next IPL 2026 fixtures are: vs SunRisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad on April 13, vs Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on April 19, vs Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on April 22, vs SRH again in Jaipur on April 25 and vs Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on April 28.
How many points do RR need to confirm playoffs berth?
RR need 18 points, or nine wins, to confirm playoffs berth.
Did RR qualify for playoffs in IPL 2025?
No, RR were knocked out in the league phase in IPL 2025 and finished the season in ninth place with four wins from 14 matches.