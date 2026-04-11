Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Britain Beat Australia, Enter Finals

Britain entered the Billie Jean King Cup finals when doubles pair Harriet Dart and Jodie Burrage beat Australia's Storm Hunter and Ellen Perez 6-3, 6-4 to clinch the teams' best-of-five match-up on Saturday (April 11, 2026). The visitors had built a 2-0 lead earlier when 17-year-old Mika Stojsavljevic beat Talia Gibson 7-6 (4), 7-5, and Dart topped Kimberly Birrell 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in singles matches at John Cain Arena. In a consolation win, 17-year-old Australian Emerson Jones beat Katie Swan 7-5, 6-3 to make the score 3-1. Six other finalists will be determined Saturday: defending champion Italy vs Japan; Kazakhstan vs Canada; Switzerland vs Czech Republic; Slovenia vs Spain; Belgium vs United States; Poland vs Ukraine.

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Billy Jean Cup tennis British vs Australia match-Harriet Dart, Katie Swan,
British Billy Jean Cup tennis players Harriet Dart, Katie Swan, Anne Keothavong, Mika Stojsavljevic and Jodie Anna Burrage celebrate, Saturday, April 11, 2026, after defeating Australia in Melbourne. | Photo: Con Chronis/AAP Image via AP
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Billy Jean Cup tennis British vs Australia match-Harriet Dart and Jodie Burrage
Britain's Harriet Dart and Jodie Burrage, right, talk while playing a doubles match against Australia in their Billy Jean King Cup tie in Melbourne. | Photo: Con Chronis/AAP Image via AP
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Billy Jean Cup tennis British vs Australia match-Britains Katie Swan
Britain's Katie Swan hits a backhand to Australia's Emerson Jones during their Billy Jean King Cup tennis match in Melbourne. | Photo: Con Chronis/AAP Image via AP
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Billy Jean Cup tennis Italy vs Japan match-Jasmine Paolini
Italy's Jasmine Paolini, right, and teammate Sara Errani talk tactics during a Billy Jean King Cup doubles match between Italy and Japan, in Velletri, Italy. | Photo: Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP
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Billy Jean Cup tennis Italy vs Japan match-Japans Eri Hozumi
Japan's Eri Hozumi, bottom right, serves the ball during a doubles matche between Italy's Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani against Japan's Eri Hozumi and Shuko Aoyama, during a Billy Jean King Cup match between Italy and Japan, in Velletri, Italy. | Photo: Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP
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Billy Jean Cup tennis Italy vs Japan match-Japans Eri Hozumi
Japan's Eri Hozumi returns the ball during a doubles match between Italy's Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani against Japan's Eri Hozumi and Shuko Aoyama, during a Billy Jean King Cup match between Italy and Japan, in Velletri, Italy. | Photo: Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP
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Billy Jean Cup tennis Italy vs Japan match-Italys Sara Errani
Italy's Sara Errani celebrates a point with teammate Jasmine Paolini during a Billy Jean King Cup doubles match against Japan's Eri Hozumi and Shuko Aoyama, in Velletri, Italy. | Photo: Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP
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