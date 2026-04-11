Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Britain Beat Australia, Enter Finals
Britain entered the Billie Jean King Cup finals when doubles pair Harriet Dart and Jodie Burrage beat Australia's Storm Hunter and Ellen Perez 6-3, 6-4 to clinch the teams' best-of-five match-up on Saturday (April 11, 2026). The visitors had built a 2-0 lead earlier when 17-year-old Mika Stojsavljevic beat Talia Gibson 7-6 (4), 7-5, and Dart topped Kimberly Birrell 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in singles matches at John Cain Arena. In a consolation win, 17-year-old Australian Emerson Jones beat Katie Swan 7-5, 6-3 to make the score 3-1. Six other finalists will be determined Saturday: defending champion Italy vs Japan; Kazakhstan vs Canada; Switzerland vs Czech Republic; Slovenia vs Spain; Belgium vs United States; Poland vs Ukraine.
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