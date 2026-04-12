MI Vs RCB, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 20 At Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium
Mumbai Indians (MI) host Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 20th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 12, 2026. MI won the toss and opted to bowl. Mumbai Indians enter the game after suffering back-to-back losses. They started off well at home against Kolkata Knight Riders but their two games on road have not provided desired results. Hardik Pandya's side will look to assert dominance at home despite facing an in-form RCB. Meanwhile, RCB were also handed their first loss of the season in their last match against Rajasthan Royals. They suffered a batting collapse and the bowling didn't step up. Rajat Patidar will look to fix the holes in his side and return stronger with a win against MI. RCB have brought in Jacob Duffy back for Josh Hazlewood for the MI challenge.
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