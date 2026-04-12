MI Vs RCB, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 20 At Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium

Players of Royal Challengers Bengaluru observe a moment of silence in memoriam of singing legend Asha Bhosle, before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Bhosle, India's beloved singing icon, died at the age of 92 on Sunday following multiple organ failure, doctors treating her said. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

1/7 Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli waves to the crowd prior to start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Guwahati, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool





2/7 Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan arrives top watch the the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Mumbai, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool





3/7 Bollywood actor couple Saif Ali Khan, right and Kareena Kapoor Khan talk as they attend to watch the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Guwahati, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool





4/7 Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Phil Salt plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Mumbai , India, Sunday, April 12, 2026. () | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool





5/7 Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Mumbai , India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool





6/7 Attendees stand during a moment of silence observed in memoriam of singing legend Asha Bhosle, before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Bhosle, India's beloved singing icon, died at the age of 92 on Sunday following multiple organ failure, doctors treating her said. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil





7/7 Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, left and Phil Salt run between the wickets to score during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Mumbai , India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool





