MI Vs RCB, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 20 At Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai Indians (MI) host Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 20th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 12, 2026. MI won the toss and opted to bowl. Mumbai Indians enter the game after suffering back-to-back losses. They started off well at home against Kolkata Knight Riders but their two games on road have not provided desired results. Hardik Pandya's side will look to assert dominance at home despite facing an in-form RCB. Meanwhile, RCB were also handed their first loss of the season in their last match against Rajasthan Royals. They suffered a batting collapse and the bowling didn't step up. Rajat Patidar will look to fix the holes in his side and return stronger with a win against MI. RCB have brought in Jacob Duffy back for Josh Hazlewood for the MI challenge. 

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IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians
Players of Royal Challengers Bengaluru observe a moment of silence in memoriam of singing legend Asha Bhosle, before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Bhosle, India's beloved singing icon, died at the age of 92 on Sunday following multiple organ failure, doctors treating her said. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
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Royal Challengers Bengalurus Virat Kohli
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli waves to the crowd prior to start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Guwahati, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan IPL
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan arrives top watch the the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Mumbai, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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Bollywood actor couple Saif Ali Khan, right and Kareena Kapoor IPL
Bollywood actor couple Saif Ali Khan, right and Kareena Kapoor Khan talk as they attend to watch the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Guwahati, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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Phil Salt Indian Premier League
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Phil Salt plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Mumbai , India, Sunday, April 12, 2026. () | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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Virat Kohli Indian Premier League
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Mumbai , India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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A tribute to legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle
Attendees stand during a moment of silence observed in memoriam of singing legend Asha Bhosle, before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Bhosle, India's beloved singing icon, died at the age of 92 on Sunday following multiple organ failure, doctors treating her said. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
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Indian Premier League: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, left and Phil Salt run between the wickets to score during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Mumbai , India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
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