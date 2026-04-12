Asha Bhosle And Brett Lee: The Unlikely Duet That Stole Hearts In 2006

Renowned Indian singer, Asha Bhosle died at the age of 92 due to multiple organ failures at a hospital in Mumbai on Sunday, April 12

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Vikas Patwal
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Asha Bhosle and Brett Lee
Singer Asha Bhosle passes away at 92 in a hospital, in Mumbai. Bhosle is seen here during an event, in this file photo dated Sept. 8, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI04_12_2026_000127B) Photo: PTI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Veteran Indian singer, Asha Bhosle dies at the age of 92

  • She collaborated with fierce Australian pacer for a song in 2006

  • Many cricket legends including Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar paid homage to the singing legend on social media

Indian singing legend, Asha Bhosle, left for heaven's abode at the age of 92 after multiple organ failures at a hospital in Mumbai on Sunday, April 12, 2026.

Her demise left an indelible void in the Indian music industry as she was started her career at the young age of 10 and sang many memorable songs, thus creating a legacy that will go on even after her death.

Apart from such a celebrated music career, Asha Bhosle was a cricket lover too and had a special connection with the sport. She did a collaboration with Australian speedster, Brett Lee for a song "You're the one for me" in 2006, when he was in India for Champions Trophy.

Brett Lee sang Hindi lines like "Haan, main tumhara hu, tumhara hi rahunga" in the song.

Brett Lee recalled the incident in his autobiography "My Life" about how he lied to his teammates and sneaked out of his hotel to record the song with the Indian legend.

"I had great fun. I didn't tell any of my teammates what I was up to; when I went to shoot, I told them I was just going for a look through the streets. Four months after that whirlwind recording experience, I caught up with Asha when she visited Sydney to perform at the Opera House. She gave me her compilation album with a personally signed message. It will always be one of my treasures," Lee wrote.

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Brett Lee had huge admiration for Asha Bhosle and in 2007, he referred her as the Aretha Franklin of Indian music for her huge contribution to the industry.

"She is a lovely gentlewoman with a wonderful sense of humour. What a tremendous opportunity to work with an absolute legend. She was in her 70s, had sung thousands of songs for Bollywood films and released countless albums. She was the Aretha Franklin of Indian music," Lee wrote.

IPL Pays Tribute To Asha Bhosle

Asha Bhosle was paid a heartfelt tribute in the IPL, as well as the players and fans observed a moment of silence for the legendary singer before the MI vs RCB match. Both teams also played the match with black armbands as a mark of respect.

MI vs RCB: IPL 2026
Attendees stand during a moment of silence observed in memoriam of singing legend Asha Bhosle, before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Sunday, April 12, 2026. Bhosle, India's beloved singing icon, died at the age of 92 on Sunday following multiple organ failure, doctors treating her said. PTI Photo/Kunal Patil
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Virat Kohli, who's a part of the match posted an Instagram story paying homage to the veteran singer.

"Rest in peace Asha Bhosle ji. You voice touched millions and will live on forever in our hearts. Om Shanti," said Kohli.

Another Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also took to X, to share his condolences to Asha Bhosle.

"A deeply sad day for India, and for music lovers across the world. For us, Asha Tai was family. Today, words feel too small for the loss we feel. One moment the heart falls silent, and the next, it drifts through the countless melodies she gifted all of us."

"It feels as though time itself has paused. Yet through her eternal songs, she will remain timeless forever. Thank you, Tai, for filling our lives with warmth, grace, and unforgettable music. We will miss you beyond words, Asha Tai," said Tendulkar on X.

Q

When and how did Asha Bhosle die?

A

Asha Bhosle died in Mumbai on Sunday, April 12, 2026 due to multiple organ failures.

Q

When did Asha Bhosle and Brett Lee collaborate?

A

Asha Bhosle and Brett Lee collaborate for a song "You're the one for me" in 2006.

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