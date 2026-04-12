Asha Bhosle And Brett Lee: The Unlikely Duet That Stole Hearts In 2006

Singer Asha Bhosle passes away at 92 in a hospital, in Mumbai. Bhosle is seen here during an event, in this file photo dated Sept. 8, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI04_12_2026_000127B) Photo: PTI

Singer Asha Bhosle passes away at 92 in a hospital, in Mumbai. Bhosle is seen here during an event, in this file photo dated Sept. 8, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI04_12_2026_000127B) Photo: PTI