Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Sincaraz Rivalry Renewed In Bid For 27th Title

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: The “Sincaraz” rivalry resumes in Monte Carlo as Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner meet in the final, with the winner set to claim the world No.1 ranking

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Published at:
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner preview Monte-Carlo Masters 2026 mens singles final
File photo of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. | Photo: File
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will contest the Monte Carlo Masters 2026 final on Sunday

  • Both players are chasing a 27th career title, with the winner securing the ATP world No.1 ranking

  • Alcaraz, defending champion, reached the final by beating Valentin Vacherot in straight sets

  • Sinner advanced after defeating Alexander Zverev for the eighth time in succession

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will renew their “Sincaraz” rivalry when they meet in the Monte Carlo Masters final on Sunday with the No. 1 ranking at stake.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Sinner will reclaim the top spot if he beats seven-time major winner Alcaraz, the Monte Carlo defending champion.

Sinner reached his first Monte Carlo final by beating Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-4 an eighth straight time on Saturday. In his semifinal, Alcaraz eliminated home hope Valentin Vacherot 6-4, 6-4, concluding with a sublime drop shot.

Alcaraz leads their head-to-head 10-6 going into their ninth final. Both players are bidding for a 27th career title.

Sinner swept Indian Wells and Miami and became only the fourth man to reach the final at the first three Masters tournaments of the season, matching Roger Federer (2006), Rafael Nadal (2011) and Novak Djokovic (2015).

Alcaraz’s two titles this year include the Australian Open, where he downed Djokovic and became the youngest man ever to win all four tennis majors.

Related Content
Jannik Sinner of Italy hoists the Butch Buchholz trophy after defeating Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic, right, in the men's singles final at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami Gardens, Florida. - | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
Jannik Sinner Defeats Jiri Lehecka In Straight Sets To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title
Jannik Sinner of Italy hoists the Butch Buchholz trophy after defeating Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic in the men's singles final at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Sunday, March 29, 2026, in Miami Gardens, Fla. - | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
Miami Open 2026: Sinner Downs Lehecka To Complete Sunshine Double
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, left, is congratulated by Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, after Medvedev defeated Alcaraz during a semifinal match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament. - AP/Mark J. Terrill
Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, returns a shot against Victoria Mboko, of Canada, during a quarterfinal match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, Thursday, March 12, 2026, in Indian Wells, Calif. - | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill
Indian Wells Open 2026: Sabalenka, Sinner, Alcaraz Cruise Into Semi-Finals; Medvedev Advances Amid Controversy
Related Content
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. CSK Vs DC, IPL 2026: Ayush Mhatre Retires Out After Scoring Half-Century, Makes Way For Shivam Dube

  2. CSK Vs DC, IPL 2026: Sanju Samson Roars Back To Form, Brings Up His Fourth Century In Just 52 Deliveries

  3. PBKS Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer Leads Punjab Kings From The Front With Match-Winning Half-Century

  4. PBKS Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Marco Jansen's Sensational One-Handed Grab Sends Ishan Kishan Packing - Watch

  5. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Receives Special Message From Virat Kohli Following Match-Winning Knock

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Sincaraz Rivalry Renewed In Bid For 27th Title

  2. Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Britain Beat Australia, Enter Finals

  3. Aishi Das: A New Zealand Teen Carrying Forward Her Father's Tennis Dream From Punjab

  4. Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Daniil Medvedev Destroys Racket After Double Bagel Loss To Matteo Berrettini – Watch

  5. Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Vishal Uppal Urges ‘More Heart’ After India’s 1-2 Defeat To Thailand

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Ayush Shetty Vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Rising Indian Star Stuns World No. 1 In Semis

  4. Ayush Shetty Vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn Live Streaming, Badminton Asia Championships: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final

  5. Ayush Shetty Vs Jordan Christie, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Indian Shuttler Slays World No. 4 To Enter Semis

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dance Of Democracy: Streets Abuzz As People Cast Their Votes In Kerala, Assam And Puducherry

  2. West Asia crisis: Maharashtra govt directs setting up of 24/7 helplines to expand PNG coverage

  3. Don''t compare Vijay with MGR, says AIADMK chief Palaniswami

  4. Uttarakhand Starts Census 2027, Introduces Self-Enumeration Under Digital India

  5. Assembly Elections 2026: UDF Exuberant, LDF Cautiously Confident After Polling

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Beirut Blitz: Israel Signals War Over Diplomacy

  2. High-Stakes Islamabad Talks: Trump Says Iran ‘Alive Only to Negotiate’

  3. Children Among Hundreds Killed As US And Israeli Bombs Rip Apart Iranian Cities

  4. US-Israel War On Iran: FM Abbas Araghchi Arrives for ‘Make-or-Break’ Islamabad Talks

  5. Heritage Under Attack In Iran

Latest Stories

  1. CSK Vs DC Highlights, IPL 2026: Sanju Samson's Dazzling Hundred Guides Chennai To Their First Win Of The Season

  2. Asha Bhosle Suffers Cardiac Arrest, Admitted To Hospital In Critical Condition - Report

  3. Trilateral Talks In Islamabad In Progress

  4. IPL 2026: How Soon Can All-Win Rajasthan Royals Qualify For Playoffs?

  5. Weekly Horoscope April 12–18, 2026: Growth And Opportunities Await Aries, Leo And Capricorn

  6. RR Vs RCB: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 16

  7. Anil Kapoor’s 24 OTT Release Date Out: When And Where To Watch The Action Thriller Online

  8. CSK Vs DC Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Match 18