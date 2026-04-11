IPL Dispatch: Vaibhav Reiterates 'Ball, Not Bowler' Philosophy; Thushara Reportedly Says Sorry

Shimron Hetmyer reacts after his dismissal during the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. Photo: AP/Anupam Nath

Shimron Hetmyer reacts after his dismissal during the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. Photo: AP/Anupam Nath